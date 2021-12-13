Sections
Super Quiz: Outer Space

Today at 1:49 a.m.

1. What is Albert Einstein's most famous equation?

2. He authored "A Brief History of Time."

3. It has been called the "morning star" and the "evening star."

4. What is the claim to fame of Yuri Gagarin?

5. In which year did man first travel in outer space?

6. What is the claim to fame of Laika?

7. Which planet is orbited by the four Galilean moons?

8. Complete the book title: "The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of --------."

9. ---------- mechanics is the study of very small things.

ANSWERS:

1. E=mc2

2. Stephen Hawking

3. Venus

4. First human to travel into outer space

5. 1961

6. First dog to travel into outer space

7. Jupiter

8. Everything

9. Quantum

