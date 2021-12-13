Visitors enjoy library's fireside festivities in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- Parking lined the lane leading into the Bella Vista Public Library on Dec. 4 as visitors made their way inside to the cozy and warm comfort of a field of books, Christmas displays and cheerful employee greetings, all part of the library's Fireside Cafe.

Walking in the front door of the library visitors were able to see all the way through the building into the "back yard" of glory thanks to the new edition and its glass walls overlooking the backside of the building. The Northwest Arkansas Women's Chorus delighted a packed house of visitors from 1-1:45 p.m. They smiled and sang with joy, all in front of a screen displaying a room with a fire crackling in the background, a scene that took visitors into a living room for a fireside treat.

At 2 the Highland Winds Clarinet Quartet set up in that same fireside nook and gently moved the audience with its luscious woodwinds of Christmastime.

The Friends of the Library set up a yuletide display of items for sale as well as manning the Encore Book Store, gifting visitors with the opportunity to purchase gently used reading, video and audio material as a gift to themselves or that special person on their Christmas list. The group also offered free hot chocolate, coffee and cider to all who entered.

Kacy Earnest Spears, P.R. & Event Services Coordinator for the library, was all smiles as she watched patrons and visitors take part in the holiday event.

Terri O’Byrne/The Weekly Vista The Fireside Cafe brought in a full audience of people to rest with the sound of Christmas at the Bella Vista Library.



Terri O’Byrne/The Weekly Vista Set up in a nook in the new edition of the Bella Vista Library, members of the Northwest Arkansas Women’s Chorus sparkle in front of a crackling fire on screen.



Terri O’Byrne/The Weekly Vista The Northwest Arkansas Women’s Chorus sang with joy at the libray’s Fireside Cafe event held Dec. 4.

