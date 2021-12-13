Washington County marriage licenses

Washington County

Dec. 2

Israel Nana Bonsu, 31, Chicago, and Adjoa Otubea Adams, 26, Fayetteville

Jesus Carrillo Rivera, 28, and Silvia Janeth Zamudio, 30, both of Springdale

Andrew Glen Dunsworth, 25, and Madalyn Brooke Shults, 22, both of Fayetteville

Conner Michael Elder, 22, and Kennedy Mae Bailey-Brown, 21, both of Springdale

Jason Dean Gremard, 45, and Lynsi Renee Graham, 37, both of Fayetteville

Bruce Donald Hagenlock, 68, and Sharon Kay Mount, 68, both of Fayetteville

David Osmar Mancia Batres, 32, and Iris Nohemy Batres, 31, both of Springdale

Erick Lorenzo Messmer, 33, Tecumseh, Okla., and Amy Lynne Kitchens, 20, Norman, Okla.

Junior Nena, 26, and Josko Daverina Riklon, 29, both of Fayetteville

Andrew Allan Reynolds, 41, and Christina Marie Clausen, 41, both of West Fork

Benjamin James Zuerlein, 31, and Savannah Kimbrell Raines, 25, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 3

Benjamin Tyler Baser, 23, and Erin Elizabeth Miller, 28, both of Fort Worth, Texas

Jamie Don Edmondson, 44, and Jody Rae Edmondson, 50, both of Hindsville

James Randall Graham, 18, Fayetteville, and Summer Marie Cousins, 18, Springdale

Bryan Dennis Osburn, 53, and Michele Leigh Miles, 51, both of Fayetteville

Emmanuel Soto-Torres, 35, and Amy Lynn Thomas, 31, both of Springdale

Dec. 6

Jeremy Don Kloster, 45, and Amy Marie Estep, 29, both of Fayetteville

Yekoin Yaires Medel Barajas, 28, and Raquel Pineda Ganzo, 43, both of Springdale

Juan Mondragon Perez, 47, and Angela Celia Guerra-Figueroa, 48, both of Springdale

Jorge Luis Piceno Gaytan, 33, and Meghan Denise Magallanes Cajero, 20, both of Springdale

Jordan Dewayne Shepherd, 28, and Sidney Cora Mae Block, 21, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 7

Elvin Alexander Chacon Alvarado, 22, and Maria Guadalupe Campos, 23, both of Springdale

Tyler Ray Evatt, 28, Fayetteville, and Kaida M'Len Sheets, 21, Fort Smith

Carlos Francisco Murillo, 40, and Gloria Isabel Noriega Castillo, 32, both of Springdale

Joseph Daniel Ralston, 34, and Li-Ping Mai, 32, both of Mercer Island, Wash.

Todd William Weyl, 56, Lincoln, and Elizabeth Ashley McLarty, 51, Fayetteville

Edwin Kirk Whiteside, 62, and Pamela Jo Stachey, 61, both of Fayetteville

Dec. 8

John Howard Gay, 52, and Stephanie Rae Lewis, 36, both of Fayetteville

Mark Allan Mastagni, 50, and Misti Dawn Mastagni, 50, both of Springdale

James Christopher Mitchelld, 45, and Codi Dene'a Shelley, 34, both of Fayetteville

Scott Michael-Alan Shepherd, 28, and Abby Elizabeth Hill, 29, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Daniel West, 42, and Elizabeth Gray Healy, 33, both of West Fork