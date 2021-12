North Little Rock police were investigating a homicide Tuesday evening, a spokesperson said.



Around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 1123 East Washington Ave. and found one victim who had been killed, Sgt. Carmen Helton said.



No further information was immediately available.

CLARIFICATION: The cause of death has not been released at this time. An earlier version of this story reported the homicide as a stabbing death.