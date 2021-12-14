27 Arkansas parks would get broadband service under $2.48M proposal endorsed by committee

A state panel on Monday endorsed the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism's request for $2.48 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to install broadband infrastructure at 27 sites at state parks and welcome centers.

The Arkansas American Rescue Plan steering committee recommended approval of the department's request on Monday morning, without asking any questions.

In May, Gov. Asa Hutchinson appointed the steering committee, comprised of nine Hutchinson administration officials and six state lawmakers, to recommend the best uses of $1.57 billion in federal recovery funds and $157 million in federal capital project funds under the American Rescue Plan. In March, President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion law that is designed to help the U.S. recover from the economic and health effects of the covid-19 pandemic.

The Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism provides recreational and educational opportunities at 52 parks covering 54,643 acres and 14 Arkansas Welcome Centers located at strategic points of entry to the state, but 27 of the department sites do not have broadband connectivity, the department said in its written request for funding.

The department requested the $2.48 million in federal funds because the state parks and welcome centers need broadband connectivity at these locations for the safety and health of staff, including state park rangers and visitors. This connectivity will positively impact the surrounding communities, the department said in its written request.

"Once connected, they will provide free connectivity to the public," Parks, Heritage and Tourism Secretary Stacy Hurst told the steering committee. "There will also be an opportunity for, if a community does not have connectivity, a family can come to the state park and benefit from the connectivity that is offered there for education or other purposes."

Some locations will serve as "the middle mile" and provide additional connectivity to homes and businesses in the immediate areas, Hurst said.

She said department officials have been working very hard on this request for many months.

The proposed broadband projects have been vetted through the state Division of Information Systems, which put them out for bid through the state Office of State Procurement, Hurst said.

"Essentially, these projects are shovel-ready and ready to go," she said. "This is an important opportunity to increase broadband in Arkansas and we ask for your support of this request."

The Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism's request will cover broadband projects at the following facilities:

• Arkansas Post Museum in Gillett

• Bentonville Welcome Center in Bella Vista

• Blytheville Welcome Center

• Camp Ouachita in Perryville

• Corning Welcome Center

• Cossatot State Park in Wickes

• Helena Welcome Center in Helena-West Helena

• Historic Davidsonville State Park in Pocahontas

• Lake Catherine State Park in Hot Springs

• Lake Charles State Park in Powhatan

• Lake Fort Smith State Park in Mountainburg

• Lake Poinsett State Park in Harrisburg

• Lake Sylvia in Perryville

• Lake Village Welcome Center

• Logoly State Park in McNeil

• Mississippi River State Park maintenance shop in Helena-West Helena

• Mount Magazine Lodge in Paris

• Mount Magazine Visitor Center in Paris

• Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park

• Lake Ouachita State Park in Mountain Pine

• Lake Chicot State Park in Lake Village

• Crowley's Ridge State Park in Paragould

• Red River Welcome Center in Texarkana

• Texarkana Welcome Center

• Village Creek Pro Shop (The Ridges Golf Course) in Wynne

• Village Creek Visitor Center in Wynne

• White Oak Lake in Bluff City