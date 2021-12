Marvell, circa 1920: Marvell was named for Marvell Corruth, who came to Arkansas from Mississippi shortly before the Civil War and acquired a large plantation. The coming of the railroad in the 1870s brought a boom to the area as timber was cleared and farming expanded. The town's still-dirt Main Street was an unbroken line of businesses, with the depot just visible to the left.

