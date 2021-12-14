Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon announces return

FAYETTEVILLE — Hard-hitting University of Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon’s playing days with the Razorbacks will apparently extend into 2022.

Catalon released a video on social media on Tuesday on which he announced, ‘My family always told me, follow your heart and just enjoy the journey and that journey will continue here,”

Catalon underwent shoulder surgery after the Razorbacks’ 52-51 loss at Ole Miss on Oct. 9 after battling through a labrum injury for half the season and a broken hand for two games.

He was eligible for the NFL Draft as a redshirt sophomore. The 5-10, 200-pounder from Mansfield, Texas, had 99 tackles, 3 interceptions and 7 passes defended in 10 games as a sophomore.

