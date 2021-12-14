Aussie Max Fletcher becomes Arkansas' first signee for '22

Australian punter Max Fletcher has submitted his national letter of intent to the University of Arkansas.

Fletcher, 6-5, 171 pounds, said he sent his letter intent to Arkansas a little after 2 p.m. Central on Tuesday, which was after 7 a.m. on Wednesday in his hometown of Melbourne.

Prospects can begin sending in their letters of intent at 7 a.m. local time on the first day of the signing period.

He is the Razorbacks' first punter from Australia since Sam Irwin-Hill punted for the Hogs in 2013-14.

Fletcher works with Prokick Australia, an organization that claims to have trained five Ray Guy Award winners and 17 All-Americans. Irwin-Hill was also a product of Prokick Australia.

Fletcher said he committed to the Razorbacks on Oct. 25 because of his relationship with special teams coordinator Scott Fountain. Fletcher was thrilled to be signing.

"It was just really exciting to officially be signing with the University of Arkansas," said Fletcher, who plans to enroll at Arkansas in January. "I have been waiting for this moment for a while now, and now to be officially part of the Razorback family is absolutely amazing.

"But to see my family after I sent it to Arkansas, they were smiling. It was good to see how proud they were of me and that was the best moment for me."

Arkansas is expected to announce his signing Wednesday.



