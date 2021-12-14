Boy, 13, charged with manslaughter in teen's fatal shooting, Little Rock police say

A 13-year-old boy is facing a manslaughter charge after a 14-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a Little Rock home Friday afternoon, police said Monday.

Officers responded to 3412 Pine Cone Drive in the Upper Baseline neighborhood of the city just after 4:40 p.m. on Friday for a shooting that had just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Officers made contact with the 14-year-old who was shot, and medics attempted life-saving measures, police said. The victim died at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to the report.

Homicide detectives also made contact with the suspect, a 13-year-old, police said. He was charged with manslaughter and minor in possession of a handgun, the report states.

Little Rock police spokesperson Mark Edwards said both the victim and suspect were boys.

The capital city has reported 60 homicides this year, Edwards said.

The police did not release the report, which was generated Friday night, until Monday morning. No further information was available Monday.