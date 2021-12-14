Church hosting food distribution

St. James United Methodist Church, 900 University Drive, will host a holiday food distribution in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 20. The distribution is open to the community and should serve 200 households, according to a news release.

Groups invited to fitness challenge

The community is invited to join Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Arkansas Department of Human Services and the Arkansas Department of Health in building a healthier Arkansas through the 2022 Blue and You Fitness Challenge.

Group registration is under way. During the challenge, participants will log their daily activity in the Wellable app to earn points for their team or sync fitness devices and allow it upload the data for them. The Blue & You Fitness Challenge runs from March 1 through May 31, according to a news release.

"Whether you are a business, a school, group of neighbors, a family or community organization, visit https://blueandyoufitnesschallenge-ark.com/ and sign up your team now. The team registration deadline is Jan. 24. Then Feb. 1-28, friends and co-workers can sign up to join a registered team," according to the release.