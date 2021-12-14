Commitments see Hog fans as asset

Many of the University of Arkansas football pledges have said they will sign with the Hogs because of Coach Sam Pittman and his staff along with the facilities, academics and Fayetteville. They have also said the Razorback fans are also an asset to the program.

Arkansas has one of the more active fanbases on social media, and numerous prospects have mentioned the enthusiasm and support of the Razorback fans as being a big plus.

Offensive line pledge Eli Henderson, 6-4, 300 pounds, of Duncan (S.C.) Byrnes, plans to ink with the Hogs on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period. The passion of the fans impacted him, he said.

"It definitely didn't hurt. ... The state of Arkansas is an extremely inviting one and full of Hog fans that are true to the program and are loyal as they get," said Henderson, who also accumulated scholarship offers from Georgia and Arizona State. "So having the best fans in the nation cheering you on was a no brainer."

Hog fans made the decision for offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, 6-5, 280, of Memphis Christian Brothers, a little easier when he committed to Arkansas over Illinois, Oregon, Louisville, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and others,

"The Razorback fans are something else. ... They have your support through anything and are always enthusiastic," he said. "They definitely made it easier to decide."

When highly regarded long snapper Eli Stein, 6-3, 215, of Cambridge, Wis., committed to Arkansas in June, he received a warm reception and added followers on his Twitter account.

"It was probably one of the coolest things I have ever experienced," said Stein, who also had interest from Wisconsin, Stanford, Baylor and Illinois. "I had probably 200-300 more followers and everyone seemed to be super excited to have me on board. So it didn't technically influence my decision to commit, but it definitely strengthened my confidence in my decision."

Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney, 6-6, 212, chose Arkansas over Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Vanderbilt and others.

"Arkansas fans on any platform -- rather it be on social media or in person -- are by far the best and most supportive fan base in the world," said Courtney, whose father Mark is the head coach at Clarendon. "They played a big part in my commitment. If I went to an out-of-state school, that's just a spit in the face to the fans that have praised me and my dad's players my whole life.

"I consider the entire Arkansas fan base [to be] family and nothing is more important than family to me. So yes, they played a big part because I couldn't imagine letting my family down."

Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225, said he felt at home when he made the decision to commit to the Hogs over Liberty, New Mexico, Air Force, Army and others.

"Arkansas fans made you feel wanted and made you feel like you should be a part of the program," said Henley, who plans to enroll in January. "They are a big part of the big Arkansas family."

It will be a year before ESPN 4-star junior tight end Jaden Hamm, 6-6, 225, of Eudora, Kan., can sign with Arkansas, but the fans have him won over.

"Honestly feel the Razorbacks have one of the best fan bases in the NCAA." he said.

