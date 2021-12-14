Marriage Licenses

Caleb Solberg, 21, and Taylor Melton, 19, both of Maumelle.

Gary Morris, 25, and Amber Atkinson, 24, both of Little Rock.

Miran Gunnells, 68, and Rosemary Hendrix, 67, both of Jacksonville.

Timothy Long, 47, and Gabrielle Ogle, 45, both of Maumelle.

Esteban Perez, 38, and Rosa Quintanilla, 44, both of North Little Rock.

Elizabeth Cohen, 30, and Lauren Johnston, 31, both of Little Rock.

Shalayla Khabeer, 23, and Braxton Hale, 28, both of Little Rock.

Lillee Hill, 36, and Cynthia Patron, 33, both of Little Rock.

Gregory Goodman, 39, and James Starr, 28, both of Little Rock.

Jorge Ortiz, 29, and Malia Curry, 23, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Corine Gibbs, 40, and Kristen Flake, 34, both of Sherwood.

Jennifer Wallace, 22, and Geoff Gough, 27, both of Maumelle.

De Quang Tran, 47, and Sueanna Cossey, 47, both of Mabelvale.

Divorces

FILED

21-4168. Randy Bloom Jr. v. Erin Frith.

21-4170. Bennie Lanes III v. Ruth Lanes.

21-4173. Mary Tillman v. Alfred Boyd.

21-4180. Lenora Simpson v. Fredy Cutforth.

GRANTED

19-3986. Laura Webb v. Roger Webb.

20-2943. Hilda Embry v. Jonathan Embry.

20-3085. Paula Morris v. Albert Morris Jr.

20-3636. James Oliver v. Reagan Oliver.

21-1594. Erika Tucker v. Stephen Tucker.

21-2120. Dow Tiner v. Tammy Love.

21-2233. Jinna Ellington v. Justin Brewer.

21-2498. Sandra Collins v. Charles Collins.

21-2819. Rebecca Epperson v. Mark Epperson.