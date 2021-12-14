Fayetteville man accused of human trafficking, rape

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Fayetteville man was arrested at a local motel Saturday on warrants for human trafficking and rape.

Emonie Rattler, 20, of 1841 W. Deane St. was arrested around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Regency 7 Motel at 675 S. Shiloh Drive. Officers learned Rattler was in room 108 at the motel and arrested him as he was leaving the room, according to a preliminary report from the Police Department.

Rattler was arrested in connection with rape, human trafficking, involuntary servitude, fleeing, theft by receiving, possession of a controlled substance and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, according information from the Washington County Detention Center. Rattler was being held Monday on $100,000 bond.

The rape occurred on or about June 23, 2020, and the human trafficking took place from April 1, 2020, to July 1, 2020, according to information filed in Washington County Circuit Court on Dec. 9.

After detaining Rattler, officers checked the room looking for anyone in need of assistance. Officers found several bullets on a dresser and could smell unburned marijuana, according to the report. Officers recovered a loaded firearm, about 2.5 pounds of green marijuana, 10 containers of wax marijuana, some Xanax and two jars of an unknown brown substance. Some of the green marijuana was packaged in smaller bags.

It was learned the firearm had been reported as stolen, police said..