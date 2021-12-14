DEAR READERS: When you purchase a live Christmas tree, ask the seller to make a fresh cut, straight across the base of the trunk, removing around an inch from the bottom, to be sure that there's plenty of water absorption.

As soon as you get the tree home, put it in a tree stand. Add water right away, and be sure it covers the cut end of the trunk. The tree needs lots of water. Check it daily.

Place the tree away from fireplaces, wood stoves, direct sunlight or other heat sources, because the heat will make the tree droop and might create a fire hazard.

DEAR READERS: During the festive and busy holidays, your house can get messy, and you might need to spiff it up in a hurry. Here are five quick ways to do this:

1. File it -- Sort and file bills, coupons and paperwork.

2. Forward it -- Items that are scattered around should be moved to where they belong.

3. Fix it -- Collect any items that need to be repaired and fix them.

4. Fill it in -- Fill out any forms, school permission slips or bills that must be completed.

5. Forget about it -- Throw out, donate to charity, give away or take to the recycle bin any unwanted items.

DEAR READERS: During holiday meals, it's inevitable that some of the delicious food will end up on the tablecloth, particularly gravy. Here's what to do for a washable tablecloth: Spoon up as much of the gravy as you can and try to treat it as soon as possible. Blot the stains with paper towels. Then put the tablecloth in a sink. Soak with a mixture of 1 teaspoon of a mild, colorless liquid detergent to each cup of lukewarm water. If the stain is still there, put a full-strength liquid laundry detergent on the fabric and rub it well, then launder as usual.

DEAR READERS: Most likely, after your holiday dinners, there will be leftovers, and you don't want to toss out good food that can be transformed into other tasty meals. Instead, use heavy plastic plates with compartments. Scoop leftover portions into them. You can add spices or seasonings to jazz them up. Then put the filled dinner plates into freezer-safe zip-top bags and label and date it. When you are in a rush for a fast dinner, you can grab these and reheat in the microwave.

DEAR READERS: After you slice apples, isn't it annoying when they start to turn brown? It's not an appetizing look. Here's how to prevent this from happening. Squeeze lemon, orange or grapefruit juice on the cut slices, or you can dip the slices in lightly salted water.

Here's a quick treat: Mix a teaspoon of sugar with a bit of lemon juice and toss the apples.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com