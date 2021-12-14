



• Mehmet Oz, the heart surgeon and talk show host who is running as a Republican for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, will air the last episode of his "Dr. Oz" syndicated talk show on Jan. 14, and producers will replace it with "The Good Dish," a cooking show featuring his daughter, Daphne.

• Mike Broadway of the U.S. Navy League said that when the new Navy combat ship USS Savannah is commissioned in early 2022, the ceremony won't take place in the eponymous Georgia city but rather 70 miles away in coastal Brunswick because of a backlog of cargo ships at Savannah's seaport.

• Lewis Rath, 52, of Maple Falls, Wash., and Jerry Chris Van Dyke, 67, of Seattle, two artists accused of lying about belonging to American Indian tribes to sell works at downtown Seattle galleries, were charged with violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, authorities said.

• Shanka Ruwanditha, a director of a Sri Lankan gem company, said a 683-pound corundum, a gemstone thought to be a blue sapphire, that was certified as one of the largest ever found in the country will be appraised before it is placed up for sale.

• Kait Thomas, a spokesman for the popular Arches National Park in Utah, said a timed ticketing system with a limit of 2,700 vehicles per day from April to October is being implemented to spread out visitors over the course of the day.

• Valeria Smith, 31, of Baltimore, who pleaded guilty to helping cover up the murder of her stepmother by blaming two fictitious, knife-wielding panhandlers and who was a key prosecution witness in her father's murder trial, was sentenced to five years in prison.

• Valery Rashkin, 66, a Communist Party deputy in the Russian Parliament and critic of President Vladimir Putin, was stripped of his immunity and charged with hunting without a license after police found an elk carcass in the trunk of his car.

• Michael Thompson, police chief of Arizona State University in Tempe, said investigators are still trying to determine a motive after a 38-year-old homeless man was accused of damaging Islamic literature and a copy of the Quran at the campus library.

• Tishaura Jones, the mayor of St. Louis, signed a bill repealing ordinances that made it illegal to possess small amounts of marijuana in the city, as well as barring police from using the smell or presence of the drug as the only probable cause for search and arrest.



