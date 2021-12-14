JPs pass county's finances for 2022

What started as an emotional and heartfelt Quorum Court meeting Monday night ended in a contentious discussion when it came to passing the $10,724,599 Jefferson County 2022 budget.

Justice of the Peace Jimmy Fischer officiated the meeting in the absence of County Judge Gerald Robinson, who was absent because of his brother's death. Sentiments to Robinson and his family were given and then there was the presentation of covid benefits, which brought tears.

Ten covid survivors received a check from the county from the American Rescue Plan ranging in amounts from $1,390.50 to $16,100.81. The total amount awarded was $55,111.13.

The Quorum Court then moved on to new business, and all appropriations, including one for a salary increase for elected officials, were passed. But when it came to the appropriation ordinance approving the 2022 Jefferson County budget, some justices of the peace had their reservations about the budget.

Justice of the Peace Reginald Adams said he was not comfortable passing a budget that he had never seen. After the committee meeting last Tuesday, he said he was bombarded by elected officials who said they were not aware that their budget had been cut.

"I did a little homework today and went to several elected officials' offices and my findings were that they were not aware of the changes," said Adams. "Several of them have not seen the changes."

Adams said he requested to see the detailed budget after last week's Quorum Court committee meeting but never received a copy. Justice of the Peace Brenda Gaddy said she could not vote on the budget because she hadn't seen it.

Fischer said the budget went through a committee, which voted to pass it on to the full Quorum Court with a "do pass" recommendation, and the vote for the budget on Monday night was either to accept or reject the budget.

"I would rather that we not vote down the budget but table this until next month," said Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll, who made the motion to table it until next month or until a special called meeting could be held.

Several of the other justices disagreed with his motion.

"Once it came to committee, that was the time when you had your say," said Fischer.

In these instances, Fischer said Quorum Court members had the opportunity to do research prior to the meeting for discussion during committee. All justices of the peace receive agenda items and attachments a few days before the committee meeting.

Justice of the Peace Glenda Daniels said she sat in on the budget meetings and any Quorum Court member could have come in if they had concerns.

"It is very appropriate for the county judge to adjust the budget," said Daniels. "Matter of fact, that is his job."

Daniels said elected officials submitted a projected budget to the county judge, who then corresponds with the county treasurer to go over each budget to find out if the funding is available and to keep the budget under 90%.

"The county judge does have the authority to balance this budget to stay within those guidelines," Daniels said. "Just because they sent in a projected budget, that doesn't mean that the county judge nor the quorum court has any responsibility to approve their budget."

In order for the bills to get paid, Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart said she must have a budget.

According to Justice of the Peace Conley Byrd, the budget has to be passed by Dec. 31, so tabling the budget until January was not feasible. Adams said he would vote for the budget but he was "not going for this foolishness next year."

Carroll clarified his motion to table the budget between now and the end of the month. The motion failed with Adams, Carroll, Gaddy and Justice of the Peace Melanie Dumas voting for it.

A motion was then made to vote on the budget, which passed. Adams, Carrol and Gaddy voted against it.