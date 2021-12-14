Justices allow N.Y. vaccine edict to stand

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a covid-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York state that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons.

The court acted on emergency appeals filed by doctors, nurses and other medical workers who say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs.

As is typical in such appeals, the court did not explain its order, although it has also refused to get in the way of vaccine mandates elsewhere.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented. "Now, thousands of New York healthcare workers face the loss of their jobs and eligibility for unemployment benefits," Gorsuch wrote in a 14-page opinion that Alito joined.

New York is one of just three states, along with Maine and Rhode Island, that do not accommodate health care workers who object to the vaccines on religious grounds.

The court had previously turned away health care workers in Maine, with the same three justices in dissent.

As of Oct. 19, roughly 90% of health care workers were fully vaccinated and most of the rest had received one of two doses, the state told the high court. Less than 2% of nursing home, adult-care facility and hospital workers had sought a religious exemption, the state said.

In his dissent, Gorsuch drew a link between the health care workers and the World War II-era Jehovah's Witnesses schoolchildren who refused on religious grounds to stand and salute the American flag for the Pledge of Allegiance.

The court at first refused to intervene when a public school in Pennsylvania expelled the children. But three years later, justices overruled that in a landmark decision that declared schools couldn't force students to salute the flag or recite the pledge.

"Today, our Nation faces not a world war but a pandemic. Like wars, though, pandemics often produce demanding new social rules aimed at protecting collective interests -- and with those rules can come fear and anger at individuals unable to conform for religious reasons," Gorsuch wrote.

FIRST-SHOT ANNIVERSARY

One year ago, the biggest vaccination drive in American history began with a flush of excitement in an otherwise gloomy December. Trucks loaded with freezer-packed vials of a covid-19 vaccine that had proved successful in clinical trials fanned out across the land, bringing shots that many hoped would spell the end of the crisis.

That hasn't happened. A year later, many Americans remain unvaccinated and many are dying.

The nation's death toll stands at about 800,000 as the anniversary of the U.S. vaccine rollout arrives. A year ago it was 300,000. An untold number of lives, perhaps tens of thousands, have been saved by vaccination. But what might have been a time to celebrate a scientific achievement is fraught with discord and mourning.

National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins said scientists and health officials may have underestimated how the spread of misinformation could hobble the "astounding achievement" of the vaccines.

"Deaths continue ... most of them unvaccinated, most of the unvaccinated because somebody somewhere fed them information that was categorically wrong and dangerous," Collins said.

Developed and rolled out at great speed, the vaccines have proved safe and effective at preventing deaths and hospitalizations. Unvaccinated people have a 14 times higher risk of dying compared with fully vaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated based on available data from September.

Their effectiveness has held up for the most part, allowing schools to reopen, restaurants to welcome diners and families to gather for the holidays. At last count, 95% of Americans 65 and older had gotten at least one shot.

"In terms of scientific, public health and logistical achievements, this is in the same category as putting a man on the moon," said Dr. David Dowdy, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The vaccines' first year has been rocky with the disappointment of breakthrough infections, the political strife over mandates, and now worries about whether the mutant omicron will evade protection.

Despite all that, Dowdy said, "we're going to look back and say the vaccines were a huge success story."

On the very day that an eager nation began rolling up its sleeves, Dec. 14, 2020, the U.S. death toll hit 300,000. And deaths were running at an average of more than 2,500 a day and rising quickly, worse than what the country witnessed during the harrowing spring of 2020, when New York City was the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak.

By late February, total U.S. deaths had crossed 500,000, but the daily death count was plummeting from the heights of early January. With hopes rising in early March, some states began reopening, lifting mask mandates and limits on indoor dining. Former President Donald Trump assured his supporters during a Fox News interview that the vaccine was safe and urged them to get it.

But by June, with the threat seemingly fading, demand for vaccines had slipped and states and companies had turned to incentives to try to restore interest in vaccination.

But delta, a highly contagious mutated form of coronavirus, had silently arrived and begun to spread quickly, finding plenty of unvaccinated victims.

"You have to be almost perfect almost all the time to beat this virus," said Andrew Noymer, a public health professor at the University of California, Irvine. "The vaccine alone is not causing the pandemic to crash back to Earth."

One of the great missed opportunities of the pandemic is the shunning of vaccination by many Americans.

This fall, Rachel McKibbens, 45, lost her father and brother to covid-19. Both had refused the protection of vaccination because they believed false conspiracy theories that the shots contained poison.

"What an embarrassment of a tragedy," McKibbens said. "It didn't have to be this way."

More than 228,500 Americans have died from since April 19, the date when all U.S. adults were eligible to be vaccinated. That's about 29% of the count since the first U.S. deaths were recorded in February 2020, according to an Associated Press analysis.

"I see the U.S. as being in camps," Noymer said. "The vaccines have become a litmus test for trust in government."

McKibbens pieced together what happened from text messages on her brother's phone. Some of the texts she read after his death, including back-and-forth messages with a cousin who cited TikTok as the source of bad advice.

"My brother did not seek medical attention for my dad," keeping him lying on his back, even as his breathing began to sound like a broken-down motor, said McKibbens, who lives across the country in Rochester, N.Y.

Her father, Pete Camacho, died Oct. 22 at age 67. McKibbens flew to California to help with arrangements.

Her brother was sick too, but "he refused to let me into the house because he said I shed coronavirus because I was vaccinated," McKibbens recalled. "It was a strange new belief I had never heard before."

A friend found her brother's body after noticing food deliveries untouched on the porch. Peter Camacho, named for his father, died Nov. 8 at age 44.

"For me to have lost two-thirds of my family, it just levels you," McKibbens said.

PLANTS IN OVERDRIVE

At a plant nestled along a highway 20 miles north of Boston, hundreds of Pfizer workers are gearing up to produce millions of doses of a new vaccine that looks more and more like the next phase of fighting covid-19.

Work on the project started the day after Thanksgiving at the 70-acre facility in Andover, Mass., just as the World Health Organization designated a new coronavirus strain, omicron, a variant of concern. The goal is to make a booster shot customized against the highly mutated virus in less than 100 days.

Nobody yet knows how widely omicron will spread, how serious its infections will be or even whether the new shots will be necessary. Top White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that reports on severity have so far been "encouraging." But if laboratory data rolling in from around the world is reliable, the strain is better able to sidestep the existing vaccines than any to date.

Of 43 U.S. omicron infections analyzed by the CDC, four-fifths were in fully vaccinated people, although almost all the cases were relatively mild. U.K. health officials expect omicron to overtake delta as the dominant strain there within days.

Researchers are alarmed by some 30 mutations in omicron's spike, the protein that facilitates coronavirus's entry to cells. Changes in its appearance make it harder for antibodies to find and destroy the variant. That's prompted Pfizer, its partner BioNTech and their rival Moderna to start crash efforts to target it directly.

"It was the list of mutations we never wanted to see," said Moderna President Stephen Hoge, who heads the company's scientific operations. The vaccine maker, whose mRNA factory stands just 40 miles from Pfizer's, started working on omicron the Tuesday before Thanksgiving, and meetings ran straight through the holiday. Many employees "had their Thanksgivings ruined" by omicron, Hoge said.

Early lab data suggest that three doses of existing mRNA vaccines protect against omicron. What's less clear is how long that protection lasts, since covid-19 antibodies have been seen to wane over time. Pfizer hopes to have the first real-world effectiveness data about how its existing vaccine fares against the variant before the end of the year.

While the companies are tight-lipped about the details of exactly where they stand, both are bent on a quick response. When news of the variant emerged from South Africa, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla decided almost immediately to begin large-scale manufacturing of an omicron-specific shot. The work ramped up so quickly that Pfizer hasn't tallied its costs.

ANTI-COVID MEASURES

Meanwhile, New York is requiring masks in all indoor places across the state. Massachusetts is sending free home covid-19 test kits to its poorest areas. Maine has activated its National Guard to help hospitals.

In the Northeast, officials are trying every tactic to control a winter surge that has emergency rooms overflowing and infection rates soaring.

Patient admissions climbed 14.4% across the nation in the week ended Dec. 9, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The rate was more than double that -- 33.5% -- in New England.

The surge is happening in some of the nation's most-vaccinated states. In Massachusetts, where 88% of the population has had at least one dose of vaccine, the state will send out more than 2 million rapid antigen tests to the poorest communities, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday.

A New York state mask mandate for all indoor public places took effect Monday. That includes restaurants, stores, houses of worship and office buildings that don't have vaccine requirements for entry. The order is directed at areas outside New York City, which already has tough restrictions and the state's lowest covid rates. As of Dec. 11, New York City's positive-test rate was 2.7%, while western New York's was 9.5%.

"These temporary measures will help us get through the holiday season safely," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I share everyone's frustration that we have gotten to this point, especially with the vaccine at our disposal."

Since Thanksgiving, New York state's seven-day average case rate has increased 43% and hospitalizations have increased 29%. While the percentage of New Yorkers fully vaccinated continues to increase -- gaining 2 percentage points from Thanksgiving weekend -- the pace isn't fast enough to curb the spread of the virus, Hochul said.

New York City is going further than other jurisdictions in imposing a vaccine mandate on private-sector workers starting Dec. 27.

"You're seeing the trend lines with cases going up, hospitalizations going up, so we need to attack on all fronts," Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a briefing Monday. "We can see the handwriting on the wall" as shutdowns are happening in Europe, he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Carla K. Johnson, Angeliki Kastanis, Lauran Neergaard and staff members of The Associated Press; by Robert Langreth of Bloomberg News (TNS); and by Carey Goldberg, Nic Querolo, Shelly Banjo, Skylar Woodhouse and Elaine Chen of Bloomberg News (WPNS).