On divisive rhetoric

I read, amused, letters and guest submissions from people who bemoan and decry the "divisive rhetoric and politics" in America today, stating how civility and rational discourse should be returned to national discussions. However, these writers then spend their efforts, times and words doing exactly what they are criticizing others doing. Namely, engaging in name-calling, insults, pretty much just bashing the "other side" or those with whom they disagree.

Bob Reynolds provided a superb example Dec. 10 with his submission on poisonous politics and divisive and abusive rhetoric. He pretty much went off on anyone and everyone with an opposing viewpoint or those who dared oppose the "radical left." I guess with some perspectives it is abusive or divisive only when presented by "them" and not "us."

DAVID KELLEY

Louann

Misusing high beams

I think that there should be a law that bans using high beams at other cars. The reason is because when the offender uses the high beams, it endangers the lives of the people in the car by blinding the driver in the car.

This almost happened to me. One day when I was doing my job as a food delivery driver, going down Bean Road in Bentonville. A car flashed me with the high beams, and I almost crashed into a tree. I had to stop delivering food for the rest of the night because my car sustained damage.

It even says in the article that I read, which is called "Misuse of high beams," if you don't know when to use the high beams, then don't use them. The risk is that you can be decreasing your visibility, blind oncoming traffic, misjudge distance, and increase road rage.

I think that it's not smart to flash someone with high beams because they can be having a bad day and, when you flash them, they can cause the accident and blame you for crashing into them, leading to a lawsuit. A solution to the use of high beams might be that you can either place lampposts on the spots that are not that visible, or the police can put light sensors near the road with the camera, and when it goes above the normal light level, it can take a picture of the license plate and then fine the driver for endangering others.

ALEJANDRO DIAZ

Bentonville

Not what Guard's for

Sometimes it seems as if we are living in a topsy-turvy world far stranger than anything that Dr. Seuss ever imagined.

The National Guard, our "well-regulated militia" of Second Amendment fame, did not do an ace job of defending the "security of a free state" on Jan. 6. Instead, it let a mob of a few hundred people appropriate the power "of the people" for themselves--themselves alone--and who followed the siren's song and hateful messages of the messiah who "tells me so."

Instead, now we have the National Guard being called up, not to help, in floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, wars, and myriad other disasters, but to prop up our overtaxed medical system, overtaxed by the unvaccinated, that is. And why? It seems that we are tired of wearing masks, tired of avoiding friends, families, and crowds, and concerts, tired of missing celebrations, tired of washing our hands and tired of trying to protect our neighbors with vaccinations.

We definitely don't sound like the same people as those camped at Valley Forge; they had things to really complain about: too much cold, too little food, too long an uphill struggle--yet they stayed the course.

Who knows what we will use the National Guard for next?

Traffic control, as Congress simmers and Trump fiddles with his TV control once again?

Armed military parades before an all-powerful commander-in-chief?

Billeted paying guests at hotels owned by the president?

Surely we can do better than this.

DANNY HANCOCK

Lonoke

Need dentistry school

Thanks to Sean Clancy for his column on Sunday. Arkansans should celebrate the decision made by Dr. Giles Willis Jr. to purchase the dental office in Stamps where he received care as a child. His dental practice will benefit many Arkansans.

Dr. Willis pointed out a critical need for our state: The people he'll see "are walking around with bad teeth or an abscess. That should tell you that there is a need. It speaks volumes to the lack of access to dental care in rural areas."

My question: why is Arkansas one of only 14 states without a school of dentistry? Lack of dental care is linked with lifelong negative health outcomes such as poor cardiovascular health, certain types of cancer, pneumonia, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and more. Poor oral health is also linked to reduced school attendance by children. We are a rural state with persistently high rates of negative health outcomes.

Dental inequality hurts low-income and rural Arkansans, but has a negative financial impact on us all. It is time for Arkansas to stop sending dental students to neighboring states. Arkansas needs a school of dentistry now.

BETSEY CROW MOWERY

Cammack Village