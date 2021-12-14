Man shot near his spinal cord in downtown Little Rock, police say

A man was shot near his spinal cord Tuesday morning, according to Little Rock police.

Officers responded to 201 West Capitol Ave. around 4:41 a.m. Tuesday for a shooting that just occurred, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers located 36-year-old Derick Murphree, lying in the front lobby of the AC Hotel with a gunshot wound near his spinal cord, according to the report.

Officers were unable to receive a statement from Murphree, and he was transported to the UAMS Medical Center emergency room for treatment, police said.

His condition was not immediately known Tuesday afternoon.