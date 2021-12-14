Meadows contempt referral clears panel

WASHINGTON -- The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol voted Monday evening to recommend contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as lawmakers demand his testimony about then-President Donald Trump's actions before and during the attack.

"Whatever legacy he thought he left in the House, this is his legacy now," committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said of Meadows -- a former Republican congressman from North Carolina -- in his opening remarks.

"His former colleagues singling him out for criminal prosecution because he wouldn't answer questions about what he knows about a brutal attack on our democracy. That's his legacy," Thompson said.

The committee voted 9-0 to move forward with recommending criminal charges against Meadows, who declined to appear for a deposition last week. Lawmakers had planned to ask about Trump's efforts to overturn the election in the weeks before the insurrection, including Meadows' outreach to states and his communications with members of Congress.

The vote sends the referral to the full House, which could vote as soon as this week to send it to the Justice Department. The department would then decide whether to prosecute.

Trump's former top White House aide "is uniquely situated to provide key information, having straddled an official role in the White House and unofficial role related to Mr. Trump's reelection campaign," the panel said in a 51-page report released Sunday.

The report detailed the questions that lawmakers have about the documents Meadows had provided to the committee before he ended his cooperation -- including 6,600 pages of records taken from personal email accounts and about 2,000 text messages.

The panel has not released all the documents, but the report says they include exchanges about Meadows' efforts to help Trump overturn his defeat in the presidential election, the chief of staff's communications with members of Congress and organizers of a rally held the morning of the insurrection, and frantic messages among aides and others as the violent attack unfolded that day.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's vice chairwoman, on Monday detailed a series of text messages that Meadows received Jan. 6 from a slew of people, including Fox News anchors and Donald Trump Jr. In the texts, allies and those in Trump's inner circle attempted to reach Trump through his chief of staff, imploring him to take action against the violence that was taking place both outside and inside the Capitol.

"He's got to condemn this ... Asap," Trump Jr. wrote. "The Capitol Police tweet is not enough."

Meadows responded: "I'm pushing it hard. I agree."

"Hey Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home ... this is hurting all of us ... he is destroying his legacy," Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted Meadows.

"Please get him on tv. Destroying everything you have accomplished," Fox's Brian Kilmeade wrote.

Among its questions for Meadows, the panel says it wants to know more about whether Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the response of the National Guard, which was delayed for hours as the violence escalated and the rioters beat police guarding the Capitol.

The documents provided by Meadows include an email he sent to an unidentified person saying the Guard would be present to "protect pro Trump people," the panel said, and that more would be available on standby. The committee did not release any additional details about the email.

The committee also said in its report that Meadows spoke "nonstop" that day with Kashyap Patel, then-chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller.

"Among other things, Mr. Meadows apparently knows if and when Mr. Trump was engaged in discussions regarding the National Guard's response to the Capitol riot," the committee wrote.

SEEKING INFORMATION

The contempt vote came after more than two months of negotiations with Meadows and his lawyer and as the panel has struggled to obtain information from some of Trump's other top aides, such as longtime ally Steve Bannon.

The House voted to recommend charges against Bannon in October, and the Justice Department indicted him on two counts of contempt last month.

The panel is aiming to develop the most comprehensive record of the insurrection, in which hundreds of Trump's supporters forced their way past law enforcement officers, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of Joe Biden's victory. Meadows' testimony could be key, as he was with Trump in the White House as the rioters breached the Capitol building.

In a Monday letter to Thompson, Meadows' attorney George Terwilliger said the contempt vote would be "unjust" because Meadows was one of Trump's top aides and all presidents should be afforded executive privilege to shield their private conversations. Meadows has sued the panel, asking a court to invalidate two subpoenas that he said are "overly broad and unduly burdensome."

Terwilliger noted that the contempt statute has been used infrequently and argued that a contempt referral of a senior presidential aide "would do great damage to the institution of the Presidency."

But Thompson countered Monday in his remarks ahead of the vote: "Mr. Meadows started by doing the right thing -- cooperating. He handed over records that he didn't try to shield behind some excuse.

"But in an investigation like ours, that's just a first step. When the records raise questions -- as these most certainly do -- you have to come in and answer those questions," he said.

"And when it was time for him to follow the law, come in and testify on those questions, he changed his mind and told us to pound sand. He didn't even show up," Thompson said.

MEADOWS' CONVERSATIONS

In a transcript of the deposition that Meadows skipped, released as part of Sunday's report, an unnamed member of the panel's investigative staff detailed several of the questions the former Trump aide would have been asked had he shown up.

Committee staff members said they would have interviewed Meadows about emails "to leadership at the Department of Justice on December 29th and 30th, 2020, and January 1st, 2021, encouraging investigations of suspected voter fraud," even though election officials and courts across the country had rejected those claims.

The panel said Meadows also provided text messages sent to and from members of Congress "before, during, and after the attack on the United States Capitol."

One exchange with a lawmaker concerned efforts to contact state legislators about the election because Trump "wants to chat with them."

In a text exchange with an unidentified senator, according to the committee, Meadows said Trump believed that then-Vice President Mike Pence had the power to reject electors in his role presiding over the Jan. 6 certification. Pence did not have that power under the law, as the vice president's function is largely ceremonial.

A Nov. 6, 2020, text exchange between Meadows and an unidentified member of Congress, the committee said, was about appointing alternate electors in certain states, a plan that the member said would be "highly controversial." The committee said that Meadows replied, "I love it."

In other texts, sent the day of the attack, Meadows' former colleagues encouraged him to urge Trump to discourage the violence, the committee said. Similarly, in an exchange with an organizer of the rally that morning -- a gathering in which Trump told his supporters to "fight like hell" -- the organizer told Meadows that people "desperately" needed direction because things "have gotten crazy."

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Farnoush Amiri and Eric Tucker of The Associated Press; and by Mariana Alfaro of The Washington Post.

