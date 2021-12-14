LR complex sells

for $74.8 million

A 256-unit apartment complex in Riverdale has come under new ownership in a $74.8 million sale last month.

The Brightwaters Apartments at 2420 Riverfront Drive was sold to two limited liability companies -- Timber Holdings Company and Harbor Grand Holding Company -- tied to Forge Partners, a Rancho Sante Fe, Calif., real estate investment firm specializing in apartment developments. It boasts a portfolio of 4,449 apartment units worth an estimated $404 million.

The seller was Brightwaters Owner, a limited liability company under the umbrella of CLK Properties. The Woodbury, N.Y.-based real estate investment firm acquired the 10.6-acre development in 2017 for $22.5 million.

CLK still owns the Village at Cross Creek, a 192-unit complex in Rogers, and The Landings at Greesborough Village, a 264-unit complex in Jonesboro.

Brightwaters opened in two stages beginning in 1984 on land that used to be part of the Riverdale Golf Course. The development went into foreclosure because of a default on two construction loans totaling $7.3 million in 1988. It was sold in 1990 for $5.5 million.

-- Noel Oman

Walmart sponsoring

ex-con scholarships

Walmart Inc. is sponsoring a scholarship through the NAACP to help people coming out of the prison system obtain the education and skills needed to re-enter society.

The Empowering a Better Tomorrow Scholarship Powered by Walmart will award $5,000 to 20 recipients, for a total of $100,000, the company said in a news release Friday.

"This is the first time a public company and the NAACP have teamed up to offer a scholarship of this kind, with the award sponsored by Walmart," the company said.

Many formerly incarcerated people lack the education and skills to obtain steady, well-paying jobs, and the cost of learning a new trade or earning a college degree is often out of reach, Walmart said.

"Our aspiration is to reduce bias, incarceration and recidivism by using our scale, influence and access to stakeholders to drive long-lasting racial equity in the criminal justice system," the Bentonville-based retailer said.

-- Serenah McKay

Index falls to 769.70

after loss of 13.88

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 769.70, down 13.88.

"Stocks sold-off on Monday, after hitting record highs last week as investors continue to weigh the severity of the Omicron coronavirus variant and are anxious to hear what comes out of the Federal Reserve two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.