Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

• John Hensley, 46, of 1727 W. Osage Bend in Fayetteville, was arrested Sunday in connection with sexual assault. Hensley was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Bentonville

• Denise Haley, 49, of 18254 Ponderosa Drive in Little Flock, was arrested Sunday in connection with battery. Haley was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Emmanuel Soto-Torres, 35, of 314 Laura St. in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault, theft of property and terroristic threatening. Soto-Torres was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jason Kelly, 45, of 11272 Colcleasure Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated robbery. Kelly was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Terry Hayes, 53, of 12491 Clinton Road in Prairie Grove, was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender, aggravated assault on a family or household member and burglary. Hayes was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Amie Holmes, 41, of 11725 Taylor Road in West Fork, was arrested Saturday in connection with aggravated assault. Holmes was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.