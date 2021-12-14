NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

'Tis the season to catch striped bass.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said striper fishing is good on the south half of the lake. He recommends fishing between Prairie Creek park and Point 12.

Point 12 is where the White and War Eagle river arms, as well as Pine Creek, meet. It's an area some anglers call striper junction. Try top-water lures early then brood minnows or swim baits later in the day. Fish from the surface down to 20 feet.

For black bass, try jig and pigs, Alabama rigs or crawdad-colored crank baits. Fish for crappie 10 to 20 feet deep around brush and the shade of docks. Average surface water temperature has warmed into the mid to upper 50s depending on time of day.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville said striped bass are biting well on shad or brood minnows at the mouths of the War Eagle arm and Pine Creek.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store reports good trout fishing with Power Bait in bright colors. Nightcrawlers inflated with a worm blower are working well. Try small spoons and small jigs. For fly fishing, use nymphs, scuds or woolly buggers.

Expect power generation at Beaver Dam on cold mornings creating high water and fast flows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office recommends fishing for crappie with black and yellow jigs or blue and yellow jigs. Try plastic worms for black bass. Powell recommends rigging plastic worms wacky style.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie and bluegill are biting fair near the old White River bridge. Use minnows or jigs for crappie and worms for bluegill. A good depth is 15 feet. Anglers are tight-lining and not using a bobber. No report on other species.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends trying for trout at Lake Brittany with small spoons or Power Bait. For black bass, try small swimbaits or anything that looks like a threadfin shad. Work a jig and pig along the bottom.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass fishing is good with square-billed crank baits, swim baits and plastic worms. A variety of lures are working, Stroud said.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie at Lake Eucha with minnows or jigs. Try for black bass with Alabama rigs or jerk baits.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for crappie at Lake Tenkiller. Use minnows or tube jigs around brush and docks. Largemouth bass fishing is fair with crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs around brush and docks.

At Grand Lake, crappie are biting well on jigs or minnows around docks and structure. Largemouth bass fishing is fair with crank baits and plastic worms around brush and docks. Blue catfish are biting well on chicken liver or cut bait.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service reports bass can be caught deep in creek arms above tree tops where there are shad. Finding shad is key. Try a drop-shot rig, jigging spoon or a swim bait 20 to 65 feet deep.

Try a crawdad-colored crank bait along rock and gravel banks, especially on cloudy days. The James River arm is a good area to fish with crank baits.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff