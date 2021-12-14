NWA outdoor briefs

Lakes to close briefly

Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah in Fayetteville will be closed Dec. 24 through Jan 14 for their usual seasonal closure. Trails around the lakes will be open.

Sites open for winter camping

Winter camping is available at Beaver Lake at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks.

Make campsite reservations at www.recreation.gov or call 877-444-6777.

Group offers trail ornament

A wooden laser-cut Ozark Highlands Trail Christmas ornament is available from the Ozark Highlands Trail Association. To order, mail a check for $5 payable to Ozark Highlands Trail Association to: OHTA, P.O. Box 4065, Fayetteville, Ark., 72702-4065. Please indicate it is for the ornament.

Trips highlight eagle photography

Photography of bald eagles is the focus of two eagle-watch pontoon boat cruises on Beaver Lake offered by Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area.

Tim Johnson, wildlife photographer and member of the Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas, will be on board Jan. 8 and Feb. 5 to offer tips on photographing bald eagles.

Eagle-watch cruises set sail each Saturday and Sunday through February at 3 p.m. from Rocky Branch Marina. Some weekday cruises have been scheduled for the holidays.

Cost is $15 for adults plus tax and $7.50 for children age 6-12. Make reservations and prepay by calling the visitor center at 479-789-5000 or stop by the center one-quarter mile east of Arkansas 12 and War Eagle Road.

Range upgrades complete

Improvements have been added to the archery range at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Ozark Highlands Nature Center in Springdale.

In addition to the 3-D game animal targets, the range now has circular bull's eye style field targets. There are four field targets with ranges from 10 to 40 yards.

Stairs have been added to the boardwalk along the 3-D course for easier access to targets when shooters retrieve their arrows from the targets. Hooks for shooters to hang their bows when retrieving arrows have been added.

There is no cost to shoot at the range. It is open sunrise to sunset Tuesday through Sunday. Only field points are allowed. No broadheads.

Trails closed for youth hunt

Some trails and the shooting range at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will close briefly during the park's permit youth deer hunt Jan. 8-9.

Closed trails include Shaddox Hollow, Pigeon Roost, Hidden Diversity multiuse, Sinking Stream, Wolf Den and Karst Loop of the Monument Trails network. Camping at Pigeon Roost and Monument Trail campsites will be closed.

Shirts feature artist's work

Buffalo National River Partners, in cooperation with Bonfire, an online merchandise store used by nonprofit organizations across the country, is offering T-shirts and sweatshirts to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Buffalo National River in 2022.

Shirts feature the 50th anniversary logo created by Laura Salinas of Rogers. The artwork shows a canoe paddler passing a bluff with another person paddling a birchbark canoe.

Sales are a fundraiser for Buffalo National River Partners that supports the cultural, recreational and educational programs at Buffalo National River. The Buffalo was designated the nation's first National River by congress in 1972.

To order merchandise, visit bonfire.com/store/buffalo-national-river-partners/

Access sees improvements

The river access at Buffalo Point along the Buffalo National River will be closed through January for improvement work.

The river access and parking area, along with the nearby restroom, are closed. Other restrooms and riverside gravel bars reached through the campground are open.