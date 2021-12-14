Obituaries

BOBBIE SUE CARTER

Bobbie Sue Carter, 83, of Troy, Arkansas passed away Friday, December 10, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Bobbie was born on July 21, 1938, in Poison Springs, Arkansas to the late Isaac Newton and Eddie Myrtle (Oglesby) Lamkin. She was a member of the Westside Methodist Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking for family and friends and loved going to the deer camp. Most of her time that she most enjoyed, was spent taking care of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert M. Carter, Sr., brothers Bennett Lamkin and Preston "Buck" Lamkin, and her sister Frances Mays. She is survived by her son Robert Carter, Jr. and wife Sherrie of Troy, daughter Sherri Hunter and husband Paul of Camden, grandsons Brad Carter of Troy, Wesley Carter and wife Amber of Buena Vista, Haley Hunter and Jacob Hunter of Camden, great grandchildren Lauren Carter, Natalee Carter, and Aniston Carter of Buena Vista, brother Travis "Nubbin" Lamkin and wife Carolyn of Troy, sister Hazel Griffin of Camden, brother in law Thomas Carter and wife Wendy of Camden, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

A visitation ws held on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Lewis Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia with a funeral service following at 2 p.m. with Bro. Larry Goza officiating. Burial was in the Riddick Cemetery in Troy, Arkansas.

Pallbearers were Wesley Carter, Brad Carter, Jacob Hunter, Merle Weaver, David O'Hara, and Jeff Lamkin. Honorary pallbearers were members of the Lamkin Deer Camp.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Riddick Cemetery, Arkansas Children's Hospital, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The family would like to thank the staff at Kindred Home Health and a special thank you to her caregiver Kaitlyn Arrington for her compassion and loving care she gave to their mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

To sign the online guest book or to share a memory visit www.lewisfuneralhome.biz.

JEAN JOHNSON

Jean M. Johnson, 93 of Waldo, AR, formerly of London, England, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Waldo Cemetery in Waldo, at 11 a.m., under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC.

Visitation will be today, December 14, from 1–3 p.m.