100 years ago

Dec. 14, 1921

FORT SMITH -- For four days a week, J. L. Edenburn, in his cell in the county jail, will be obliged to subsist on bread and water. This was the mandate handed down by Chancellor Bourland in Chancery Court here today after Edenburn had shown no diposition to support his wife and two sons. The sentence is indefinite. ... The unusual punishment was inflicted after the chancellor had heard a petition filed by Mrs. Edenburn asking the court to compel the husband to support herself and the children.

50 years ago

Dec. 14, 1971

PINE BLUFF -- A young armed man took $92 from the Ambassador Motel here Sunday night, police said. The clerk on duty, Mrs. Virginia Reed, said the man came into the motel and asked the price of a room. Mrs. Reed told police that he came behind the counter, held a gun on her and escaped on foot after taking the money from the cash register.

25 years ago

Dec. 14, 1996

SPRINGDALE -- Northwest Arkansas families got an early Christmas gift Friday when philanthropist Bernice Young Jones presented her hometown with a shiny, new ice arena. ... The 220,000-square-foot center is housed in the former Jones Truck Lines terminal building. It includes a cable television studio, a community conference center, a 340-seat chapel and auditorium, and an ice rink.

10 years ago

Dec. 14, 2011

BATESVILLE -- The Lyon College Education and Adventure Program is a finalist for $10,000 in the Polartec Made Possible College Challenge. LEAP students submitted a video for the contest and were chosen as one of four finalists. The other finalists include Princeton University, Skidmore College and Northeastern University... LEAP was in its first semester of existence when its office and equipment were destroyed by fire in October 2010. The program has been in the process of purchasing equipment to replace the items lost in the fire. LEAP, which was established in the fall of 2010, involves recreation facilities, trips and outdoor-themed, for-credit courses.