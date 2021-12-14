Pleas in Bella Vista robbery results in 10-year prison sentences

BENTONVILLE -- Two Fayetteville men were each sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for their roles in the armed robbery of a teenager.

Levar Livingston Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery. His plea was under an agreement Jay Saxton, Livingston's attorney, reached with Joshua Robinson, deputy prosecutor.

Elijah Brown, 20, pleaded guilty to robbery and theft by receiving under a plea agreement Ben Catterlin, his attorney, reached with Robinson.

Robinson told Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green the teen and law enforcement didn't object to the plea agreements.

Livingston and Brown were accused of robbing the Bella Vista teen, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen told police he arranged to meet the pair in Bella Vista because he wanted to be in a rap video with them, according to the affidavit. He brought two guns and got into a car with them, according to the affidavit.

The teen told police Livingston pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the car and he was pistol-whipped and thrown out of the car, according to court documents. The two are accused of taking the guns from the teen, according to court documents.

Benton County Circuit Robin Green sentenced Livingston and Brown each to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Livingston will have to serve seven years in prison before he's eligible for parole.

Robinson described Brown as an accomplice in the crime. Brown will have to serve 30 months in prison before he's eligible for parole.