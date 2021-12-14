Sections
Police: Pedestrian fatally struck in Little Rock

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 3:09 p.m.
Fatal wrecks in Arkansas

An Alexander man was fatally struck while walking on the Interstate 30 frontage road after midnight Saturday, Little Rock police said.

Daniel Trexler, 37, was walking west on the frontage road around 12:15 a.m. when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, killing him as a result, according to a preliminary crash report from Little Rock police.

Police describe the conditions at the time of the crash as rainy and wet.

At least 612 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.

