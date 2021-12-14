Pulaski County officials will review feedback on Quorum Court redistricting options

The Pulaski County Board of Election Commissioners will review nearly 150 public comments Wednesday related to four redistricting options for the county's Quorum Court -- a task that has become more complicated as public response has turned critical in recent days.

The commission also previously set Wednesday as a deadline to decide on an option.

Public comment, hearings and meetings have been held regarding the redistricting options for nearly a month -- with the first four options, created by Metroplan, released Nov. 12. About 30 residents submitted comments on the first options.

Response nearly quintupled after the commission threw out three of the maps and replaced them with three new options Dec. 1.

A map titled "Alternative 4" is one of original options created by Metroplan, the long-term transportation agency for Central Arkansas. According to the election commission, the map received the most favorable response from public feedback during the first round. It has cleaner boundaries than the current districts, specifically in the districts that encompass the downtown area.

During the second round of comments, Alternative 4 seemed to have lost momentum to Alternative 4A. The maps are similar, but 4A combines the neighborhoods of Wellington and St. Charles. The map was created after the Dec. 1 meeting in response to public comments that asked for the option.

A majority of comments in the second round of public input expressed support for 4A, with 111 comments referring to it.

"It is preferable that we use alternative 4A because it keeps similar communities in the same district," Brandy Tarini said in a submitted comment. "This allows for more population growth in districts 1 and 2, which are increasing in population, due to people moving out west."

Alternative 5 received the least support, with 25 residents stating they were against it. The alternative was submitted by Evelyn Gomez, the former election commission chairman and current member of the Pulaski County Republican Committee. Gomez, who is no longer on the election board, made headlines when she was accused of having a physical altercation with a Pulaski County election commission staff member during the 2020 presidential election.

Gomez is also one of three commissioners who received letters of warning from the state Board of Election Commissioners regarding complaints stemming from the presidential election. Kristi Stahr, current chairwoman of the Pulaski County panel, also received a letter of warning.

The election commission stated in a news release that the fifth alternative would create an additional majority-minority district. It also noted that it would force incumbent justices of the peace to run against each other in Districts 1, 2 and 10. Those seats are held by Doug Reed, Tyler Denton and Kristina Gulley. Districts 3, 7 and 9 would have no incumbents. Those seats are held by Kathy Lewison, Teresa Coney and Judy Green.

Gomez said she submitted it as a citizen and not as a representative of the Republican committee. When asked by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for a comment, she referred a reporter to the public comment she submitted.

"I would like the PCEC to consider creating an additional minority/majority JP district to comply with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act," Gomez wrote in the comment. "I would strongly ask you to consider the example I have attached hereto, or some close variant of the attached possible JP map."

While Gomez said the map would better comply with the Voting Rights Act, not everyone agrees. Several public comments said it would be a detriment to the Black community in Little Rock.

"Most egregiously, it clearly and impermissibly targets Black female incumbent JPs, while not changing the landscape for incumbent white Republican male JPs," Bettina Brownstein said in her comment. "Obviously, this is discrimination against Black voters."

Kwami Abdul-Bey, a redistricting cartographer with the Arkansas Fair & Equitable Maps Awareness, Planning and Action Team, said the map would be the worst option for minority groups in Pulaski County.

Election Commissioner Susan Inman also voiced concerns about the option late last week.

"It is combining incumbents in some districts and moving them out of districts," Inman said. "It is putting them in brand new districts, potentially unseating minority Quorum Court members."

Inman said she had concerns about the map since it was included, adding that it went against original policy that was set in place by the commission.

"The way it was handled was very problematic," Inman said. "We accepted a small pdf map from comments with no backup of what it was saying."

The election commission sent a detailed letter to Metroplan on Oct. 28 to set guidelines for the process. It included criteria that should be in the maps and instructions that only specific individuals, mainly Metroplan staff members, review the maps.

Stahr said that was to keep elected officials out of the redistricting process.

"We took extreme steps," Stahr said. "I highly doubt there are any issues with those maps -- with the ones that have been created based on those requirements."

With the acceptance of the Alternative 5 map, Inman requested that a map approved and submitted by the Pulaski County Quorum Court be considered as well.

This map became Alternative 6. The map keeps boundaries fairly close to what they currently are and keeps all incumbents in their current districts. It received little mention in public comments, with a majority of comments only noting it as a lesser option to Alternative 4A.

County Judge Barry Hyde wouldn't comment on the other alternatives presented by the election commission last week but expressed his continued support for Alternative 6.

"It makes minimal changes to the existing districts and keeps all incumbents in their current districts," Hyde said. "I'm trying to do my best to keep this a nonpartisan, good judgment kind of thing."

Stahr wouldn't say which option she was leaning toward prior to the meeting. She said the map she chooses will have to meet legal guidelines and policy already published by the commission.

Maintaining communities of interest and considering growth of the county are two things of importance, Stahr said.

"There are only certain areas in the county that have grown," Stahr said. "We don't need to increase the population in those areas. District 1 is an area of concern. It needs to shrink in size and population because it is going to continue expanding.

"I don't want to be over the population and it continues to grow. Then we have a misrepresentation. I don't think that is fair to other areas that are declining and continue to decline."

Inman told the Democrat-Gazette that she supports Alternative 4A.

"It seems to be a balance," Inman said. "The map-drawer was able to balance it with the proper numbers in each of the districts."

While Stahr said extreme measures have been taken to keep politicians out of designing the maps, Abdul-Bey commented that three of the four maps presented to the public after the Dec. 1 meeting would violate the Voting Rights Act and could be challenged in court.

"If you can draw a district that has at least a 50 percent minority voting age population, and you can do that without violating any of the other principals, the Voting Rights Act behooves you to do it," Abdul-Bey said. "Me, being born and raised in Pulaski County, I know you can get more than four majority minority districts."

Abdul-Bey submitted three alternatives that he said he felt would do a better job of preserving communities of interests and creating majority-minority districts.

He also criticized the process used by the commission.

"We had to look at their blurry maps and recreate them the best we knew how," Abdul-Bey said. "They should have had them on their website where they can download the maps as shape files so anyone can put them in any mapping system and pull the metadata."

Stahr argued that all data points required by the law were available to the public in documents provided with the maps. She also said the commission itself won't get a legal description until the maps are approved and that information goes to the county clerk.

The public process extended past what is required in the state, she said.

"There is no public commenting period required for us, but I think that is problematic," Stahr said. "I've been saying from Day 1 that there needs to be some guidelines sent down by the governing bodies."

Stahr said the process was made open through multiple public meetings and that the maps were set up in multiple public places as well.