Russia vetoes U.N. climate resolution

Move to get Security Council involvement on climate fight shut down in vote by The Associated. Press | Today at 3:47 a.m.
In this photo provided by the United Nations, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, upper left, raises his hand to veto a first-of-its kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, sinking a years-long effort to make global warming more central to decision-making in the U.N.'s most powerful body, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (UN Photo/Loey Felipe via AP)

NEW YORK -- Russia on Monday vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming more central to decision-making in the U.N.'s most powerful body.

Spearheaded by Ireland and Niger, the proposal called for "incorporating information on the security implications of climate change" into the council's strategies for managing conflicts and into peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least sometimes.

Print Headline: Russia vetoes U.N. climate resolution

