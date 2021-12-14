Russia vetoes U.N. climate resolution

NEW YORK -- Russia on Monday vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming more central to decision-making in the U.N.'s most powerful body.

Spearheaded by Ireland and Niger, the proposal called for "incorporating information on the security implications of climate change" into the council's strategies for managing conflicts and into peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least sometimes.