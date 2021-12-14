State police investigating after bodies of Madison County couple recovered from home

HUNTSVILLE -- Authorities are investigating after the bodies of a couple were found at a rural home Sunday night, Arkansas State Police said.

The pair have been identified as Michael Gilman, 46, and Lori Newman, 49, of 718 Madison County 2361, according to a news release issued Monday by state police.

The bodies were discovered by the Madison County sheriff's office, according to information from State Police spokesman Bill Sadler. Sadler said investigators are initially concentrating on contacting people who were known to have seen the couple alive.

Madison County Sheriff Rick Evans didn't immediately respond to phone calls and email seeking more information.

Local authorities contacted special agents with the state police criminal investigation division after 6 p.m. Sunday, state police has assumed the lead role in the case, the news release states.

No cause of death was immediately apparent, state police said.

The bodies have been taken to the state crime lab to determine the manner and cause of their death, according to the release.

The investigation into the deaths is ongoing.