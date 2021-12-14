Super Quiz: -------- and

1. I am -------- and -------- of your constant complaining. (fed up)

2. I still phone her ------ and ------, but not often. (from time to time)

3. He kept the announcements ---------- and --------. (pleasantly brief)

4. He is an -------- and -------- actor. (gaining prominence and likely to succeed)

5. After the car accident, he was -------- and --------. (badly discolored by bruising)

6. I moved to the country to avoid the -------- and -------- of the city. (busy and frenetic activity)

7. She went -------- and -------- the call of duty. (far more than what was required)

8. He went at the job -------- and --------. (with great force and vigor)

9. Her name turned up -------- and -------- in the report. (repeatedly)

ANSWERS:

1. Sick and tired

2. Now and then

3. Short and sweet

4. Up and coming

5. Black and blue

6. Hustle and bustle

7. Above and beyond

8. Hammer and tongs

9. Time and again