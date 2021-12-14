Minor killed in single-vehicle crash near Fort Smith, authorities say

A minor was killed after a single-vehicle crash in Fort Smith early Sunday, deputies said.

The minor, a male whose name and age weren’t immediately released, was driving a 2009 Toyota Tacoma east on Tennessee Ridge Road when the wreck happened just after 2:15 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from the Sebastian County sheriff’s office.

The driver was trying to negotiate a curve when the truck left the road and struck a tree, according to the report.

The driver was transported to a local hospital, where he later died, authorities said.

Deputies described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 612 people have died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.