Today is special election day in Washington County's state Senate District 7

Polls open at 7:30 a.m. today in the special primary elections for northern and eastern Washington County's state Senate District 7 race. Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Voting locations according to the Washington County Election Commission are:

• The Awakening Church, 5763 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

• Elmdale Baptist Church, 1700 W. Huntsville Road, Springdale

• First Baptist Church of Elkins, 1960 N. Center St., Elkins (This is a change from the Elkins Community Center.)

• First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale

• Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 U.S. 412 East, Springdale

A runoff, if needed for a candidate to get a majority of the vote, is set for Jan. 11. Anyone who votes in the Democratic primary won't be eligible to vote in a Republican primary runoff between that party's top two candidates, if one is necessary.

The special election between primary winners is Feb. 8.

Candidates in the Republican primary are: Jim Bob Duggar of Tontitown; Colby Fulfer of Springdale; Robert "Edge" Nowlin of Fayetteville; and Steve Unger of Springdale.

Democratic Party contenders are Lisa Parks of Tontitown and Derek Van Voast of Springdale.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson called the special election to replace Sen. Lance Eads, R-Springdale, who resigned Oct. 28 to take a lobbying job.

The existing boundaries of Senate District 7 include most of Springdale and Johnson plus southern Tontitown, all of Goshen and Elkins and eastern bits of Fayetteville. The district stretches to the eastern border of Washington County and touches both the southern and northern county lines.

The state has 35 Senate districts. State senators serve a four-year term and receive a base salary of $42,428. They also receive per diem and reimbursement for expenses.