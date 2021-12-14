UA's Matthews, Uriell earn LPGA Tour cards

Rogers native and University of Arkansas senior Brooke Matthews earned an LPGA card for the 2022 season in Q Series qualifying over the past two weeks at Dothan, Ala.

Matthews, who tied for 30th place at 7-under par, was joined in qualifying by former Razorback Alana Uriell, who tied for 22nd at 9-under.

Matthews is a redshirt senior and two-time winner last season who broke the NCAA 54-hole record with a 25-under score while leading the Razorbacks to a first place finish at the Cougar Classic outside Charleston, S.C., in September.

A first-team All-SEC choice in 2021, Matthews has a spring season of eligibility remaining as a Razorback and has not made public a decision on whether to return or focus solely on LPGA events.

"The LPGA Q-Series is an absolute brutal test of golf and mental fortitude, and to see Brooke and Alana make it through says a lot about both of them," Arkansas Coach Shauna Taylor said.

"I always say our goal for Arkansas women's golf is to help our players turn their childhood dreams into a reality, whether it is to play the LPGA Tour or to make it in the business world. We want to make sure we provide them the resources to develop on and off the golf course."

Matthews has played in three LPGA events, including a tie for 49th at the 2020 NW Arkansas Championship.

"I'm so proud of Brooke and her growth as a woman and as a golfer over the years," Taylor said. "In the recruiting process, we talk about the goal of playing the LPGA Tour and what is required to make it to the next level. Brooke has put in the work to grow her game to withstand the demands of the LPGA.

"She has matured on and off the golf course in a way that has prepared her for moments like this. She has the game to do great things out there and to now have five Razorbacks on the LPGA Tour is incredible."

The Razorbacks are currently represented by Arkansas Sports Hall of Famer Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez, Maria Fassi and Uriell on the LPGA Tour.

Uriell, 25, has made $152,800 in career earnings on the LPGA Tour, which she first joined in 2019 after a top-20 finish in the qualifying series in 2018.

The native of Carlsbad, Calif., who earned one win and 14 top-10 finishes at Arkansas, had a tie for 15th at the 2021 Portland Classic for her top LPGA finish.

"I'm also proud to see Alana retain her LPGA Tour card as well," Taylor said. "When her back is against the wall, she is a warrior and I know this coming year she will thrive."