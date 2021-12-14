University of Arkansas-Little Rock vs. Central Arkansas men's basketball game postponed

Tuesday night's Governor's I-40 Showdown matchup between the University of Arkansas-Little Rock and Central Arkansas, slated for 7 p.m. at the Farris Center in Conway, has been postponed as the Trojans are unable to field a team.

UALR (5-6) had just seven players available when they beat Philander Smith Saturday, and the Trojans have been further depleted by the flu as multiple players would have been unable to play against the Bears. On Monday afternoon, UALR's women's team canceled its Thursday non-conference matchup with Alabama, also citing the flu as the reason it would not be able to have enough players for the game.

Both programs said in their respective releases that they will attempt to reschedule the game later in the season.

The Trojan men are not scheduled to play again until Dec. 21, when they will host Jacksonville State at the Jack Stephens Center in their final game prior to the start of Sun Belt Conference play. UCA (1-8) has four more non-conference games before the end of 2021, starting with a trip to Missouri State Saturday night.