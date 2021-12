FILE — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock in this May 11, 2021 file photo. (AP/Andrew Demillo)

Gov. Asa Hutchinson will provide his weekly media update at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video. [Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » youtube.com/watch?v=0YqQfVLdW-w]

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content