White County man charged with capital murder, deputies say

A White County man was charged with capital murder after deputies located a man dead inside his home, deputies said.

Deputies responded to 1460 U.S. 167 North in Bradford regarding a homicide around 1:20 p.m., according to a news release from White County sheriff’s office.

Upon arrival, deputies met with homeowner, Michael Joe Doerhoff, 59, according to the release.

Doerhoff led deputies to the body of Tommy Byrd, 61, of Sebastian County, deputies said.

Byrd's body was sent to the state crime lab to determine a manner and cause of death, the release stated.

After collecting witness statements and evidence, Doerhoff was arrested and charged with capital murder, deputies said.

His court date is scheduled for Feb. 2, and he will remain in jail until his court date, according to the release.