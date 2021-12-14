Young, 2 other Tide players top list

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Alabama teammates Will Anderson Jr. and Jameson Williams have been selected All-Americans by The Associated Press, giving the top-ranked Crimson Tide more players on the first team than any other school.

The team selected by a panel of AP top 25 college football poll voters and was released Monday.

Young became the fourth Alabama player and first Tide quarterback to win the Heisman on Saturday night. Anderson, who leads the nation in sacks with 15.5, was fifth in the Heisman voting.

Alabama (12-1) will face No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) in the College Football Playoff semifinals Dec. 31.

The Tide will bring five players who received AP All-American honors into their playoff game. Tackle Evan Neal made the second team and safety Jordan Battle was a third-team selection.

Cincinnati is represented on the first team by cornerback Ahmad Gardner, who was a second-team All-American last season. Fellow Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant made the second team.

The other playoff semifinal on New Year's Eve, No. 2 Michigan (12-1) against No. 3 Georgia (12-1), will feature four more first-team All-Americans.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Heisman runner-up, and kicker Jake Moody are All-Americans for the Wolverines. Georgia's top-ranked defense is represented by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean.

Michigan linebacker David Ojabo was chosen for the second team and running back Hassan Haskins was a third-team selection.

Georgia matched Alabama with five players across the three teams. Defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and freshman tight end Brock Bowers made the second team and safety Lewis Cine was a third-team choice.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett made the second team and fellow Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud from Ohio State was the third-team QB.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is the only player to repeat as a first-team AP All-American this season.

Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green each were first-team selections this season after making the second team in 2020.

Kentucky tackle Darian Kinnard and Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux went from third-team in 2020 to first-team in 2021.

The AP added two players, one on each side of the ball, to the teams this year, the first change to the All-America structure since 2006. To reflect a game that features more passing than ever before -- plus more schools playing major college football --- the offenses now feature three receivers and the defenses include an extra defensive back.

With more receiver spots to fill, Ohio State became the first school to have three wideouts earn All-America honors in the same season. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson made the second team and Jaxon Smith-Njigba was a third-team pick.

Add in Alabama's Williams, an Ohio State transfer, and four receivers who played for the Buckeyes in 2020 made the AP All-America teams.

The Buckeyes led all schools, placing eight players on the three teams. Joining the three receivers and Stroud were offensive linemen Thayer Munford and Nichola Petit-Frere, defensive lineman Haskell Garrett and kicker Noah Ruggles, who all made the second team.

FILE - Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) lines up against Mercer during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)



FILE - Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) runs toward the end zone for a touchdown against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)



Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) reacts after intercepting a ball thrown by Murray State quarterback Preston Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)



Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary (23) stiff arms Alabama State quarterback Ryan Nettles (13) after an interception as he returns it for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA football game, Sept. 11, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)



FILE - Baylor safety Jalen Pitre shouts to teammates in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Nov. 27, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson, File)



San Diego State place kicker Matt Araiza (2) plays during an NCAA football game against Utah on Sept. 18, 2021 in Carson, Calif (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)



Iowa State running back Breece Hall (28) carries the ball up field during the first half an NCAA college football game against TCU, Nov. 26, 2021, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)



FILE - Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) rushes Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 27, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

