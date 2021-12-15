2 UAPB players earn football honors

Two University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff football players were named to the BOXTOROW HBCU College Football All-America Team.

Offensive lineman Mark Evans II and punter Josh Sanchez earned the honors, voted on by members of the media for the national radio sports and entertainment show "From the Press Box to Press Row."

Evans, a junior from Houston, made the BOXTOROW All-America team for the third year in a row. He is also a two-time first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference performer and HBCU Classic All-American. He's rated a top-10 HBCU player by Pro Football Network.

Evans started all 11 games and is tagged on several NFL scouts' draft boards as a player to watch. He played a significant role in helping UAPB average 322.6 yards per game, ranked atop the conference in knockdowns and gave up only one sack for the Golden Lions.

Sanchez is a first-time BOXTOROW All-American and first-team All-SWAC player. He started all 11 games for the Golden Lions and ranked as one of the top punters in the conference, averaging 40.2 yards per punt. Sanchez tied for first in the SWAC with punts landed inside the 20, with 21, and ranked fifth in the conference with eight punts of 50 yards or longer.

Sanchez had a season-long punt of 68 yards against Southern University.

After the season, UAPB also placed linebacker Monroe Beard III on the All-SWAC second team.