7-Day Menu Planner





A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: Treat the family to Savory Beef Stew (see recipe) for a casual family gathering. Serve the meal-in-a-bowl with a romaine salad. Carrot cake is a perfect dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough beef stew for Monday and some cake for Tuesday.

MONDAY: Dice the leftover beef and vegetables; combine them with marinara sauce and heat. Spoon the sauce over any pasta, and you have Beefy Spaghetti for a quick meal. Add a spinach salad and garlic bread alongside. Finish with blueberries for dessert.

TUESDAY: With all the hustle and bustle this week, no-meat Spicy Bean Medley, prepared in the slow cooker, will be stress-free. In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, stir together 1 ¾ cups unsalted vegetable broth, 1 tablespoon chile powder, 1 teaspoon cumin, 1 (15-ounce) can black beans (rinsed), 1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, 1 (15-ounce) can cannellini beans and ½ cup dry lentils. Cover and cook on low 6 to 7 hours. Stir in 1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes with green chiles. Cover and cook on low 1 hour or until the lentils are tender. Ladle over brown rice and garnish with chopped cilantro. Add a mixed green salad and whole-grain rolls on the side. Slice the leftover cake for dessert.

WEDNESDAY: We're always glad to save some money, especially around the holidays. Make this economical Southwest Meatloaf (see recipe) for dinner. Serve it with baked potatoes, steamed zucchini, a lettuce wedge and cornbread for a fine meal. For dessert, tropical fruit is just right.

Plan ahead: save enough meatloaf for Thursday and enough cornbread for Friday.

THURSDAY: Get the kids' attention with Beef Wraps for dinner. Crumble and heat the leftover meatloaf, spoon it onto warm whole-wheat flour tortillas, top with some shredded cheddar cheese and roll. Garnish with salsa and guacamole. Serve with canned Mexican-style corn (rinsed). Pears are your dessert.

FRIDAY: You'll want a quick meal tonight, so buy a spiral-sliced ham and serve it with prepared mashed sweet potatoes (found in the refrigerated aisle), your baked apples, deli coleslaw and leftover cornbread. Christmas cookies are always a welcome dessert.

Plan ahead: Save some ham and cookies for Saturday; make Saturday's brunch entree today.

SATURDAY: Merry Christmas! Enjoy delicious French Toast Casserole (see recipe) before the big meal later in the day. Serve the casserole with bacon. For something sweet, ambrosia with leftover Christmas cookies fits right into the season.

THE RECIPES

Savory Beef Stew

2 pounds well-trimmed beef stew meat, cut into 1-inch cubes

4 carrots, cut into 1-inch chunks

2 (14.5-ounce) cans no-salt-added diced tomatoes, with liquid

1 medium onion, cut into wedges

1 (1.5-ounce) packet slow cooker beef stew seasoning mix

½ cup dry red wine OR low-sodium beef broth

1 tablespoon fresh chopped rosemary (or 1 teaspoon dried)

8 slices toasted Italian bread

In a 4-quart or larger slow cooker, place beef, carrots, tomatoes and onion.

In a small bowl, blend seasoning mix, ½ cup water, wine or broth and rosemary. Pour over beef and vegetables; toss to coat. Cover. Cook 8 hours on low.

To serve, place 1 slice toasted bread into each bowl. Spoon stew over bread.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 310 calories, 25 g protein, 9 g fat, 27 g carbohydrate, 71 mg cholesterol, 918 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2

■ ■ ■

Southwest Meatloaf

2 pounds very lean ground beef

1 cup soft whole-grain breadcrumbs, crusts removed

¾ cup finely chopped onion

½ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

½ cup frozen corn, thawed

½ cup milk

1 egg

½ teaspoon coarse salt

1 ½ teaspoons chile powder

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

½ cup thick and chunky salsa

Sliced avocado for garnish

Heat oven to 350 degrees.

In a large bowl, combine beef, crumbs, onion, bell pepper, corn, milk, egg, salt, chile powder, cumin and black pepper; mix thoroughly but lightly. Shape mixture into a 10-by-4-inch loaf. Place on rack coated with cooking spray in broiler pan. Bake 75 to 80 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes; top with salsa, cut into slices and serve. Garnish with avocado.

Makes 8 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving (prepared with 93% lean beef and skim milk) contains approximately 202 calories, 27 g protein, 7 g fat, 9 g carbohydrate, 86 mg cholesterol, 348 mg sodium and 1 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

■ ■ ■

French Toast Casserole

1 pound French or Italian bread, torn into 1-inch pieces

2 ½ cups whole milk

8 eggs

1 ½ cups heavy cream

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 1 /3 cups packed light brown sugar

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened

3 tablespoons light corn syrup

2 cups coarsely chopped pecans

Adjust oven racks to upper-middle and lower-middle positions; heat oven to 325 degrees.

Spread bread over 2 rimmed baking sheets and bake 25 minutes or until dry and light golden, switching and rotating sheets halfway through baking. Let bread cool completely.

Grease a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray; pack bread into dish.

In a large bowl, whisk milk, eggs, cream, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg together. Pour mixture evenly over bread; lightly press on bread to submerge. Wrap dish tightly with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 8 hours.

In another bowl, stir brown sugar, butter and corn syrup until smooth; stir in pecans. Wrap tightly in foil and refrigerate. Assembled casserole and topping can be refrigerated separately for up to 24 hours.

Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 350 degrees. Unwrap casserole and sprinkle evenly with brown sugar mixture, breaking apart any large clumps. Place casserole on rimmed baking sheet; bake about 1 hour or until puffed and golden. Let stand 10 minutes before serving. (Adapted from "The Complete Autumn and Winter Cookbook," America's Test Kitchen)

Makes 16 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 445 calories, 9 g protein, 28 g fat, 41 g carbohydrate, 139 mg cholesterol, 238 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 2 ½

