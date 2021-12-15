Arkansas class has 10 players from state

The University of Arkansas football program will likely sign the most in-state prospects today, the first day of the early signing period, since the 2008 signing class that featured 15 in-state products.

The signing period runs through Friday.

Coach Sam Pittman and staff are expecting to see 10 in-state prospects sign with the Hogs, while at least nine others beyond the Arkansas borders are also planning to sign.

The Hogs are awaiting word on highly-regarded receiver Sam M'bake, who will is scheduled to announce his college decision at 7:45 a.m. today.

M'bake, 6-3, 205 pounds, of Kennesaw (Ga.) North Cobb, made an unofficial visit to Arkansas for the Auburn game on Oct. 16 and an official visit on Dec. 3-5.

He will decide between the Hogs, Georgia, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

LSU cornerback commitment Laterrance Welch, 6-1, 175, of Lafayette (La.) Acadiana, made an official visit to Fayetteville on Dec. 3-5 and visited the Tigers over the weekend.

He'll announce a final decision at 4 p.m. today between the Hogs, the Tigers and Florida.

The vast majority of the national letters of intent from the Arkansas recruits are expected to signed and sent in by mid-morning before holding signing ceremonies at their schools.

Two Maumelle linemen -- offensive tackle Andrew Chamblee and defensive lineman Nico Davillier -- will hold a 9 a.m. signing ceremony at the school gym.

Chamblee, 6-7, 300, is an ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 24 offensive tackle, the No. 234 overall prospect in the nation and the No. 1 recruit in Arkansas. He picked the Hogs over Florida, Penn State, Auburn, Tennessee, Ole Miss and others.

Davillier, 6-5, 275, chose Arkansas over Nebraska, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn, Missouri, Colorado, Penn State, Tennessee and other programs. ESPN rates him a 3-star recruit, the No. 40 defensive tackle in the nation and No. 6 prospect in the state.

Massive offensive tackle E'Marion Harris, 6-7, 370, of Joe T. Robinson, will follow his father's footsteps and will hold a 2:30 p.m. signing ceremony at the school's Champion Center today. His father Elliott Harris was a defensive end for the Hogs in 2001-2004.

ESPN rates Harris as a 4-star prospect, the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 2 recruit in Arkansas.

Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna , 5-11, 170, is one of three ESPN 4-star in-state prospects planning to sign with Arkansas. He's also the No. 61 wide receiver in the nation. He and teammate Mani Powell -- Hog linebacker commitment -- will hold a signing ceremony at the school at 1:30 p.m. today.

Powell, 6-2, 230, chose the Hogs over Michigan, Syracuse, West Virginia, Indiana and others. ESPN rates him a 3-star recruit and the No. 19 inside linebacker nationally.

Clarendon will celebrate the signing of teammates and fellow Arkansas commitments -- receiver Quincey McAdoo and tight end Dax Courtney -- at 11 a.m. today at the school.

McAdoo, 6-2, 180, and Courtney, 6-6, 212, are ESPN 3-star prospects and the No. 102 wide receiver and No. 18 tight end-back in the nation.

ESPN 3-star running back James Jointer, 6-1, 210, of Little Rock Parkview, will celebrate his signing with Arkansas at the school gym at 1:30 p.m. today. He's also rated the No. 49 running back nationally.

Greenland defensive lineman JJ Hollingsworth, 6-5, 250, and Shiloh Christian linebacker Kaden Henley, 6-2, 225, round out the list of in-state prospects planning to sign with the Hogs today.

Hollingsworth will hold a signing ceremony at 11 a.m. at the school gym, while the Saints will hold a ceremony to celebrate Henley's signing at noon.

Safety Myles Rowser, 6-1, 185, of Belleville, Mich., is the highest rated out-of-state Razorback commitment. He will wait until February to sign with the Hogs, according to his mother.

Rowser, an ESPN 4-star recruit and the No. 22 rated prospect at his position nationally, pledged to the Hogs over Michigan State, Alabama, Kentucky and numerous others.

Cornerback Jaylen Lewis, 6-2, 175, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, will hold a 9 a.m. signing ceremony today.

He had accumulated offers from Florida State, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, South Carolina and others during the recruiting process.

Safety Anthony Brown, 6-2, 190, of Milan, Tenn., is expected sign with the Hogs over offers from Tennessee, Oregon, Michigan State, Virginia, Duke and others. He'll have a 4 p.m. signing ceremony at the school. He and Lewis are 3-star recruits.

ESPN 3-star running back Rashod Dubinion, 5-10, 190, of Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove, will hold a signing event at 1 p.m. today at his school. He chose the Hogs over Baylor, Florida, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Florida State and others.

Offensive lineman Patrick Kutas, 6-6, 300, of Memphis Christian Brothers, picked Arkansas over Oregon, Illinois, Florida State, Louisville, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and others.

The ESPN 3-star recruit will hold a signing ceremony at 11 a.m. today.

Linebacker Jordan Crook, 6-2, 230, of Duncanville, Texas, and tight end Tyrus Washington, 6-4, 230, Leesburg, (Ga.) Lee County, will hold signing ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., respectively, today.

Crook is expected to sign with the Hogs over Oklahoma State, Missouri, Baylor, Nebraska, Michigan, Southern Cal and other,s while Washington had offers from Penn State, Michigan State, TCU, Purdue, Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State and others. Both are ESPN 3-star recruits.

ESPN 3-star offensive lineman Eli Henderson, 6-4, 300, of Duncan, (S.C.) Byrnes, will join a short list of prospects of Palmetto State natives who have signed with Arkansas. At least five athletes from the state have signed with the Hogs, defensive end Dorian Gerald being the last in 2018.

Long snapper Eli Stein, 6-3, 215, of Cambridge, Wis., is scheduled to sign with Arkansas at 8 a.m. today over interest from Wisconsin, Stanford, Baylor and Illinois. Kohl's Kicking rates Stein a 5-star prospect and the No. 2 long snapper in the nation.

Punter Max Fletcher, 6-5, 171, of Melbourne, Australia, signed his national letter of intent with Arkansas at around 2 p.n. Central on Tuesday, which was 7 a.m. Wednesday in Australia.

Prospects can sign and send in their letters of intent at 7 a.m. on the first day of the signing period in their time zone. Arkansas is expected to release information of Fletcher's signing this morning.

All but Kutas, Sategna, Rowser and Davillier are expected to enroll in January.