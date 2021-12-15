Arkansas covid cases rise by 1,027; hospitalizations down by 1

Departing from a recent downward trend, Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Wednesday by 1,027, the first daily increase in nine days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

After rising the previous six days, however, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell by one, to 517.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 21, to 8,901.

Larger by 167 than the one the previous Wednesday, the increase in cases was the first daily rise since Friday that topped 1,000.

After falling the previous eight days, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 723.

That was still down from an average of 812 a day a week earlier and a recent high of 838 a day the week ending Dec. 6.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 155, to 7,478, after falling the previous three days.

Falling for the third day in a row, the number of the state's covid-19 patients who were on ventilators dropped by three, to 99.

After falling the previous two days, the number who were in intensive care remained at 200.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied fell by 12, to 48, as a result of an increase in non-covid-19 patients who were in intensive care.

People with covid-19 made up about 18% of all the state's intensive care unit patients on Wednesday, down slightly from almost 19% a day earlier.

Meanwhile, the Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose by 10,022, the sixth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Booster shots made up 52% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 2,526, which was smaller by more than 1,100 than the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 10,319, while the average for first doses fell to 2,995.

Both have steadily fallen since hitting three-month highs of more than 12,000 total doses a day and 3,600 first doses a day the week ending Thursday.