Arkansas patients hospitalized for covid grows to 518, while Wednesday's new cases hit 782





Despite a steady increase in the number of people hospitalized in Arkansas with covid-19, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that he's confident the state will have the capacity "in the near term" to care for the growing number of patients.

Already at its highest level in more than two months, the number hospitalized rose Tuesday by eight, to 518 -- the sixth daily increase in a row.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/1215update/]





Continuing a recent downward trend, however, the state's count of cases grew by 782, the eighth-straight daily increase that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 15, to 8,880.

At his weekly news conference at the state Capitol, Hutchinson said that if the state's new cases continue falling, hospitalizations should also go down.

He noted that the number hospitalized is less than half what it was a year ago, when the first vaccine doses were administered in the state.

"Hospitals are still crowded, but it's easier to manage 518 than it is 1,050," Hutchinson said.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/1215gov/]





Since hitting a recent high of 838 the week ending Dec. 6, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period has steadily fallen, dropping to 699 as of Tuesday.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell Tuesday by 65, to 7,323.

It was the third day in a row the active case total had fallen since reaching a two-month high, 8,485, on Saturday.

The numbers of patients who were on ventilators and in intensive care both fell Tuesday for the second day in a row.

After topping 100 over the weekend for the first time in more than a month, the number on ventilators fell by one, to 102.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]





The number in intensive care fell by four, to 200.

The number of intensive care unit beds in the state's hospitals that were unoccupied, however, fell by two, to 60, with covid-19 patients continuing to make up about 19% of all the people in intensive care.

Citing Health Department figures, Hutchinson said providers in the state have administered almost 3.6 million vaccine doses to 1.8 million Arkansans since the first shots were given on Dec. 14, 2020.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period hit a peak of more than 23,000 in early April, then steadily declined, dropping below 4,000 a day in early July.





Since then, vaccinations have tended to rise and fall along with the state's new case numbers.

During the summer surge in cases, for instance, the daily average number of doses administered over seven days rose to almost 13,000 by early August.

The rollout of booster shots and Arkansas' most recent case surge, which began in early November, also brought upticks in vaccinations.

More recently, with new cases on the decline, vaccinations have starting slowing again.

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose Tuesday by 15,759, the fifth daily increase in a row that was smaller than the one a week earlier.

[VACCINE INFO: See the latest information on covid-19 vaccines in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/vaccineinfo/]





Booster shots made up 54% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 4,210, which was down by more than 500 from the increase in first doses a week earlier.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 10,781, while the average for first doses fell to 3,159.

Both have steadily fallen since hitting three-month highs of more than 12,000 total doses a day and 3,600 first doses a day the week ending Thursday.

Health Secretary Jose Romero said more than 3,000 of the state's covid-19 deaths have occurred since March 1, and many of those likely could have been prevented if more people had been vaccinated.

During the holidays this month, he said people should avoid congregating with large numbers of people who are not vaccinated and make sure gathering spaces are well-ventilated.

[How is the coronavirus affecting you in Arkansas? Tell us here » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/form/]





He also urged people to get tested if they develop symptoms of covid-19.

INSTRUCTIONAL SHIFT

A day after announcing that elementary school students at its Mount Judea campus would shift to virtual instruction for the rest of this week in response to virus concerns, the Deer/Mount Judea School District said Tuesday that the campus' high school classes will also be held remotely for the rest of the week.

The Newton County district's schools are closed the following two weeks for Christmas break, with students returning Jan. 3.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]





According to Health Department reports, the district, with a total of 367 students, had nine active cases among students and employees as of Monday, up from five as of Thursday.

Across all public schools in the state, however, the reports showed the number of cases among students and employees that were considered active falling by 140, to 1,230, from Thursday to Monday.

It was the first time the number, as tracked in the reports released twice a week, had fallen since students returned to classes after Thanksgiving break.

Of the state's 261 public school districts and charter school systems, 69 had at least five active cases as of Monday, down from 77 as of Thursday.

The Bentonville, Springdale and Cabot school districts continued to have the highest totals, although the number in each of those districts fell from Thursday to Monday.

The total dropped by 17, to 58, in the Bentonville district, by 10, to 51, in the Springdale district and by 11, to 45, in the Cabot district.

At colleges and universities, the number of active cases among students and employees fell by 35, to 107, from Thursday to Monday.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, had the largest number, 31, on Monday, which was down from 43 as of Thursday.

[Interactive Arkansas map not showing up above? Click here to see it: arkansasonline.com/arvirus]





John Brown University in Siloam Springs had the next-highest number of active cases on Monday, nine, followed by Arkansas Tech University in Russellville, which had seven.

Among students and employees at private elementary and secondary schools, the number of cases that were active rose by one, to 35, from Thursday to Monday.





No private schools were listed as having five or more active cases on either day.

CASES BY COUNTY

Statewide, Pulaski County had the most new cases on Tuesday, 69, followed by Sebastian County with 65 and Benton County with 61.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 539,483.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said six of the deaths reported Tuesday happened in September, and the rest occurred within the past month.

She said 7.7% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Monday, the same percentage that was initially reported for the week ending Sunday.

Hutchinson has said he wants to keep the percentage below 10%.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew Tuesday by 63, to 28,946.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on a ventilator rose by 15, to 3,055.

VACCINE RANK FALLS

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one dose remained Tuesday at 61.7%, and the percentage who were fully vaccinated remained at 50.4%.

Of those who had been fully vaccinated, 26.2% had received a booster dose, up from 26.1% a day earlier.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it fell from No. 44 to No. 45, ahead of Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Wyoming and Idaho.

Nationally, 72.2% of people had received at least one dose, and 61% were fully vaccinated.

Of the fully vaccinated population nationally, 27.2% had received a booster dose.











