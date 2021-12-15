Arraignment of Texarkana teen charged with murder rescheduled

TEXARKANA, Texas -- The arraignment of a Texarkana teen accused of murder in the off-campus shooting death of a fellow high school student has been rescheduled.

Kamorion Lamar Meachem, 18, was indicted earlier this month by a Bowie County grand jury on a murder count in the Oct. 25 death of Ulises Martinez.

Meachem was scheduled for arraignment on the charge but 5th District Court Judge Bill Miller rescheduled the proceeding for January because Meachem did not have a lawyer with him in court.

Meachem told Miller that Sulphur Springs, Texas, lawyer Heath Hyde will represent him.

Hyde has not entered a notice of appearance in the case.

Meachem is being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $1 million.

Meachem was sent home from school Oct. 25 after a verbal confrontation between him, Martinez and some friends of Martinez, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Kamorion Meachem had a friend text his address on Sidney Street to Martinez so the fighting could continue, authorities said.

Martinez and a group of friends arrived at the house in a white GMC Yukon. Kamorion Meachem reported to investigators that he "specifically saw a 1911 [type of pistol] with an extended 30-round magazine from the guy in the passenger side of the Yukon but did not get out of the truck with it," the affidavit states.

That prompted Kieran Meachem, Kamorion Meachem's brother, to get a firearm from his home and place it beside a tire on a family member's car parked in the driveway, authorities said.

Kamorion Meachem became upset because his sister was hit in the face while trying to break up fighting among the youths in the street and because Kieran Meachem "was being stomped in the face by Ulises," the affidavit states. Kamorion Meachem shot Martinez once in the chest after waving the gun in the air had no effect on those engaged in the brawl, authorities said.

"He stated that he did not mean to kill anyone," the affidavit credits Kamorion Meachem with stating.

Kieran Meachem was initially charged with murder in the case, as well.

The grand jury that indicted Kamorion Meachem declined to charge Kieran Meachem.

If convicted of murder, Kamorion Meachem faces five to 99 years or life in a Texas prison.