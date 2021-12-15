Bentonville goes forward with street improvements

Other action

The Bentonville City Council on Tuesday night also approved:

• Installation of the temporary artwork “Buffalo River Float” by artist Brandon Bullete on the Razorback Greenway trail segment behind Compton Gardens.

• The appointment of Dean Kruithof to the Board of Adjustment. Kruithof’s first term will expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

• The appointment of BJ Phillips to the Board of Adjustment. Phillips’ first term will expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

• A budget adjustment to allow the city to pay the February winter storm costs. The city will pay this out of reserves with the intention of reimbursing reserves through a debt issuance in the first quarter of 2022.

• The reappointment of Nathan Pollet to the Library Advisory Board. This will be his second and final five-year term that begins Jan. 1 and will expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

• The reappointment of Kimberly Seay to the Library Advisory Board. This will be her second and final five-year term that begins Jan. 1 and will expire on Dec. 31, 2026.

• A budget adjustment to accept a $10,000 donation from Kathryn Carr for the new Bentonville Animal Services and Adoption Center. Carr will sponsor the Stray Cat Room. The money will be used to purchase equipment for the room.

BENTONVILLE -- The City Council at its last meeting of the year Tuesday night approved agreements for a handful of street improvements.

A bid award went to Crossland Heavy Contractors to do street infrastructure improvements that include a protected bicycle lane on Northwest Third and Southwest Eighth streets.

A $1.4 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation was accepted at the Nov. 23 council meeting in connection with the project.

Another bid award went to N.E.C. Inc. for the construction of Walton Boulevard/Tiger Boulevard/Northwest 12th Street intersection improvements.

A budget adjustment for $426,951 also was approved for that project, which has received two Surface Transportation Block Grant-A program grants that total $1 million, according to city documents.

An amended agreement with Flintco for $4.4 million to construct the Southwest Bright Road extension from Southwest Regional Airport Boulevard to Southwest 28th Street also was approved, according to city documents.

The City Council also approved $533,417.50 to Milestone Construction for the purchase of materials, labor and services to construct a dog park and make playground area improvements at Orchards Park. The city will add a $26,582.50 owners' contingency to the contract, bringing the total potential contract to $560,000, according to city documents. The city also has a dog park in north Bentonville.

A $255,768 budget adjustment to fund the purchase of equipment, materials and services that will be used for a playground at Orchard Park also was approved.

A $7.35 million amended agreement with Flintco to construct the 28th Street Park also was approved. The park will be adjacent to Creekside Middle School.

The appointment of Mayor Stephanie Orman as a city representative on the Northwest Arkansas Conservation Authority Board also was given the OK by the council. The term begins Jan. 1 and will expire on Dec. 31, 2027. Orman will replace George Spence, whose term expires Dec. 31. Spence has served on the board for about 18 years and is not seeking reappointment.

The council also voted 5-3 to table an ordinance amending Chapter 18 of the Bentonville Municipal Code to add Article 18-IV creating a business registry and requiring an annual business license for businesses and nonprofits with physical locations in the city limits.