Burks leaves void not easily restocked

FAYETTEVILLE -- Treylon Burks' presence on the practice field and in the locker room will be missed by the Arkansas Razorbacks as they prepare for their Jan. 1 Outback Bowl appearance against Penn State in Tampa, Fla.

Yet as good a teammate and tone setter as Burks has been in film study and practice, it's his game-day contributions for the University of Arkansas that have been matched by very few Razorbacks in recent memory.

Burks, a first-team All-SEC receiver for the Razorbacks, announced Dec. 8 he was bypassing his senior season and the team's bowl preparation to begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

The Razorbacks (8-4) might feel his absence the most when it's time for quarterback KJ Jefferson to beat a Penn State blitz or test a cornerback in man-to-man coverage at Raymond James Stadium on the first day of the New Year.

"He's a great kid, great character," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said Tuesday. "Unbelievable one-on-one guy. When he's one on one, just throw it to him and he'll be able to come down with it if it's anywhere close to him."

Burks proved that over and over again, even at times when corners had nearby safety help.

Perhaps his best such play came when he put on the brakes down the right sideline to catch a back-shoulder throw with Alabama's Josh Jobe in coverage. Burks came to a virtual stop at midfield with Jobe and safety Jordan Battle ahead of him.

Burks accelerated out of the stop and seared past the pair while angling to the middle of the field. Defensive backs DeMarco Hellams and Jalyn Armour-Davis and linebacker Henry To'to'o joined the pursuit to no avail. Hellams made a diving swipe at Burks' heels inside the 10, but the junior wideout from Warren kept his feet and sprinted into the end zone to complete the 66-yard touchdown, his second score of the game in a 42-35 shootout loss.

Texas A&M paid the price when it left 6-4 corner Myles Jones in man coverage down the right sideline against Burks on a first-and-15 snap from the Arkansas 15 in the first half. Burks motored past Jones and hauled in Jefferson's deep ball on the Arkansas 48 while in full stride and trying to keep his feet following his two-armed extension. Burks finally got his footing back at the Texas A&M 35, and he managed to keep his lead on Jones the entire way for a game-defining 85-yard score.

Burks has put together one of the finest seasons by a wide receiver in school history with 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The combined stats for the next five highest pass catchers (Tyson Morris, Trey Knox, Warren Thompson, Blake Kern and De'Vion Warren) for the Razorbacks this season: 84 receptions for 1,121 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Pittman said he had a discussion with Burks about his draft status, which Pittman said was late first round to early second round.

"When he made his decision, I supported it and, not that he needed it, but I supported him," Pittman said.

Pittman added he thinks Burks' draft stock will rise after he participates in the NFL Scouting Combine and goes through workouts.

Burks hasn't been a one-man show in the Razorback receiving ranks, but the 6-3, 225-pounder has been a force that no one else could equal.

"I feel like he'll do great things in the NFL and stuff like that," Morris said. "But I feel like it's the next man up mentality. I have to step up. The young guys have to step up. Everybody has to step up and play together as a quota."

As for candidates to pick up extra snaps and targets in Burks' absence, there are many to consider.

True freshmen Ketron Jackson Jr. and Bryce Stephens could get more action as part of the domino effect in the wide receiver room.

"Most definitely. I feel like Ketron, he's definitely been soaking it all in this season," Morris said. "He's been moved around, just behind left receiver, right receiver, backing us up and he's been doing a great job with that.

"He knows the offense well. He's a young guy, but he looks the part. So I feel like he's ready to step in there and take over."

Stephens has played in three games as the coaching staff looks to protect his redshirt. He's available for bowl duty to maintain the redshirt status.

"Bryce, he's real fast," Morris said. "He's getting along with the offense. He can play without burning his redshirt in this game, so I feel like they're going to give him a lot of reps."

Stephens flashed with a 26-yard punt return on his first touch at LSU. The return reached the Arkansas 47 and set up the first score of the game on Cam Little's 48-yard field goal.

Pittman said Warren has been moved into Burks' spot in the slot, with Stephens and Jaquayln Crawford behind him. The super senior from Monroe, La., has 13 receptions for 219 yards while coming back from knee surgery and has not matched his production from 2020.

"We have Warren Thompson, who has been playing a lot of ball," Pittman said. "He moved up in that spot. Certainly Ketron Jackson is a guy that's going to have to play a lot of ball, and Tyson Morris is going to have to pick up a little for Burks not being there."