Calendar 12-15-21

Wednesday, Dec. 15

United Citizens to address crime with business leaders

The United Citizens of Pine Bluff (UCPB) will culminate its series of meetings on crime and public safety at a brown-bag session with business stakeholders downtown. The meeting will be held at noon today at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Business Support Incubator, 615 S. Main St., according to a news release. UCPB will update attendees with information and organizational efforts, as well as lead a listening session and discussion regarding business stakeholders' concerns. Police Chief Lloyd Franklin will provide an update and listen as well.

A&P panel to meet

The Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the offices of the A&P Commission in the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St. The agenda includes the director's report, and reports from the marketing and finance committees, according to a news release. Details: Betty Brown, A&P administrative assistant, (870) 534-2121 or bbrown@explorepinebluff.com.

Housing Authority board to meet

The Pine Bluff Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at Colonial Steakhouse, 111 W. Eighth Ave. Details: (870) 541-0706.

SEARK board to approve graduation list

The Southeast Arkansas College Board of Trustees will hold a special session from 10-10:30 a.m. Dec. 15 via Zoom. The purpose is to approve the fall 2021 graduates, according to a news release. Graduation will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and live streamed for family and friends to view. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks, according to a news release. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Chamber announces Feb. 3 dinner, tickets, speaker

Tickets are $60 each for the annual dinner of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. The dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Pine Bluff Country Club and the guest speaker will be former White Hall Coach Bobby Bolding, according to the Chamber newsletter. The community is invited to attend. For details or to become a sponsor, emails should be sent to Jennifer Kline, interim Chamber director, at jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Beginning Wednesday, Dec. 15

Library holds adult, youth events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., plans events. A youth event is set for Dec. 15: Perler Bead Art Create -- a keychain or magnet of a favorite book, movie, or TV show character using Perler beads can be created. For adults, BookEnds Book Club will be held Friday, Dec. 17, from 1-2 p.m. Participants will be reading/discussing Louise Penny's Inspector Gamache novels. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Thursday, Dec. 16

VA plans virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold its next monthly virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 16. To reserve a timeslot to speak with a VA benefits representative, participants should call (501) 370-3829 by Dec. 15, according to a news release. During the virtual claims clinic, veterans may speak to staff who are ready to assist with specific questions regarding their claims for VA benefits. The Little Rock VA Regional Office is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. For details about VA's benefits, visit go to http://benefits.va.gov/benefits/ or call (800) 827-1000.

Stone Bank hosts open house

Stone Bank, 7739 Sheridan Road, at White Hall, will host a holiday open house from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday. The bank is providing refreshments and holiday treats for all visitors, according to a news release. The bank will also give a gift to the community by making a donation to the West Pine Bluff Rotary Club to support the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. For details on the library, visit www.westpinebluffrotary.com.

PBJCEOC/CDCAA board to meet

The Pine Bluff Jefferson County Economic Development Commission/Central Delta Community Action Agency (PBJCEOC/CDCAA) board of directors will meet. The meeting will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at 200 Main St. at Rison, according to a news release. To join the meeting virtually, the link is https://pbjceoc3cx.3cx.us/meet/6480936a9e68dd91ea4b8c9c58224dc9d33dbf3a - from Chrome or Firefox or dial 8706194083, PIN: 4713133. Details: (870) 536-0046, ext. 108.

The Links set mental health session

The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc. invites the community to join a presentation on "Taking Care of our Mental Health" at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 via Zoom. The speaker will be Kimberly D. Key-Bell, a licensed clinical social worker and lead therapist with Natural State Recovery, according to a news release. To join the Zoom, use meeting ID: 944 2387 7911 and passcode: 692876 or dial-in at 646-558-8656. The Links president is Tenita Shannon Gragg. Details: PineBluffARLinksInc@gmail.com.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 16

Library hosts holiday events

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Main Library, 600 S. Main St., will host holiday and other events for all ages, according to the news release. A Patron Holiday Party will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. featuring food, drinks, crafts and a picture taken with Santa. Book signing with Glinda Courtney-Foots and Linda Courtney-Weathers, authors of My Long Lost Love, will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collaborative Winter Art Mosaic will be on Monday, Dec. 20, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sugar Cookie Decorating will take place Tuesday, Dec. 21, from 1-3 p.m. Q-Tip Snowflake creations will take place Wednesday, Dec. 22, from 2-3 p.m. Video Game Tournament: Tekken 7 and Injustice 2 will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, from 2-6 p.m. The tournament is open to all ages, however, children under 13 must have parental consent. In-person registration is preferred or people can register online. Details: (870) 534-4802 or http://www.pineblufflibrary.org.

Friday, Dec. 17

SEARK announces fall graduation

The 2021 fall commencement for Southeast Arkansas College will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at SEARK@SEABROOK Recreation Center, 6808 Hazel St. The ceremony will be attended by students and staff in-person and it will be live streamed for family and friends to view, according to a news release. Covid-19 protocols will be in place and everyone will be required to wear masks. Details: https://www.seark.edu.

Beginning Friday, Dec. 17

Silver Gloves boxing set at Pine Bluff

Gloves Not Guns will present the Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing Arkansas State Silver Gloves tournament at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event will be held at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 and 1 p.m. Dec. 18. The doors will open an hour before the events, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for youth and free for children 5 and younger. Sponsors include ExplorePineBluff.com, The Corvette Brothers, Aisha's and USA Boxing. Details: Coach Albert Brewer, (870) 329-3875.

ASC sets Charlie Brown Christmas and Seussified Christmas Carol

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host a holiday double: "A Charlie Brown Christmas" and "A Seussified Christmas Carol." Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19. Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $10 for students, and $18 for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at artssciencecenter.tix.com, by calling (870) 536-3375, or in person at ASC, 701 S. Main St. Details: asc701.org.

Through Friday, Dec. 17

Centers seek holiday donations for senior citizens

The community is asked to be Santa to a senior citizen. Donations are being accepted through Dec. 17 at all Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas Senior Centers for people to give gifts for seniors, according to a news release. Donation boxes will be set up at all centers. Gifts will be wrapped and distributed Dec. 18. Examples would be throws, socks, hats, gloves, scarfs. Details: Lauren Bland, (870) 543-6337.

Junior Leadership applications available

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff Class. The program for high school students runs January through May, from 4-6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month. Applications are due Dec. 17. "Do you know a high school junior who aspires to make a difference in their community? A student eager to examine community issues and strengthen their leadership skills? Applications are now available for the 2022 Class of Junior Leadership Pine Bluff," according to the Chamber newsletter. Details: jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Newbirth Church to give away coats, winter items

Newbirth Baptist Church, 401 E. Fifth Ave., will host its Share the Warmth Giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. They will hand out coats, hats, gloves, and scarves to those who attend the event. Details: (870) 536-3231.

Christmas giveaway includes home

Tracy Shavers Ministries will host its seventh annual Christmas giveaway which includes a home, rent free, as for as long as the recipient lives. The giveaway will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the former Dollarway High School, 4900 Dollarway Road. Registration for the home will begin at 8:30 a.m. Applicants must be 18 or older and must meet all requirements, according to organizer Tracy Shavers. The ministry will also give away cash, clothes, shoes, toys, food, household supplies, and other items. Children must be present to receive gifts. Masks are required.

New Community pantry to give Christmas baskets

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will give out Christmas baskets from its food pantry Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 a.m. until the food is gone. The community is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Delta food bank to give away foods

The Delta Network Food Bank, #11 Portea Drive, will hold its annual food giveaway in a drive-thru setting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Tyson Foods will donate a truckload of chicken to the effort. Chicken will be distributed to each registered household and registration forms will be available on site, according to a news release. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles. At the convention center, vehicles will enter parking lot D from Missouri Street and 10th Avenue. Vehicles will circle around and exit out of the parking lot and follow the traffic directors' instructions. Details: (870) 536-2424.

Summit announces Christmas concert

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a Christmas concert and the community is invited to attend. The Summit Soundz Celebration Band will present its annual Christmas concert 6 p.m. Dec. 18. This band includes high school and college students from Jefferson County as well as area band directors. The concert is free.

Monday, Dec. 20

St. James to give away food Dec. 20

St. James United Methodist Church, 900 University Drive, will host a holiday food distribution in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 20. The distribution is open to the community and should serve 200 households, according to a news release.

House of Bread to give away food Dec. 20

House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., will give out food boxes on Monday, Dec. 20, from 1-2 p.m. or until all boxes are gone, according to a news release. Masks and other safety protocols still be in effect due to the pandemic. New clients must have their ID/driver's license and a bill that shows their address and name. Current clients with the food pantry will only need their ID. Also, all clients must complete a new intake form to receive a box Jan. 17.

Through Friday, Dec. 24

Firefighters host Holiday Santa Run

The Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Department will make its annual Holiday Santa Run throughout Pine Bluff from approximately 5-8 p.m. daily through Dec. 24. As precautions against covid-19, social distancing and masks will be required, according to a news release. Fire department personnel and Carrington Electric Co. of Pine Bluff decorated a reserve fire truck with Christmas lights and with assistance from Stereo Junction, a sound system is used to play Christmas music as they drive through the neighborhoods. Details: Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services, (870) 730-2048, on Facebook or www.pineblufffire.com.

Beginning Monday, Dec. 27

St. John hosts virtual VBS

St. John AME Church will host a Virtual Winter Vacation Bible School via Zoom from 5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 27-29 for all age groups (preK to adults). Registration is free. Early registrants will be eligible to win a prize in the drawing Nov. 30, the day early bird registration ends. The winner will be notified by phone. Regular registration will be Dec. 1-19. The public is invited to participate. Registration is available at https://www.stjohnamepinebluff.org. The speakers will be Shaquille Ingram, Ayanna Williams and Brae McDonald. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor. Sheryl Kearney is the Christian Education director. Details: mskearney@msn.com.

Through Friday, Dec. 31

Enchanted Land open

The Enchanted Land of Lights and Legends is open Regional Park from 6-9 nightly through Dec. 31. Known as the state's largest drive-through of holiday lights, the exhibit usually has more than 120 displays, many that are animated. Admission is free.

JCCSI offers free exams in December

Jefferson Comprehensive Care System Inc. (JCCSI) will provide free primary care exams throughout December at three area clinics, according to a news release. To commemorate World Aids Day, JCCSI in partnership with the Pine Bluff Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, will provide free exams through Dec. 31 at these sites: Pine Bluff Clinic, 1101 S. Tennessee St., (870) 543-2380. Altheimer Clinic, 309 S. Edine, Altheimer, (870) 766-8411. Redfield Clinic, 100 Evening Sunset Valley, Redfield, (501) 397-2261. An HIV blood test will be included in the visit. The exams are for adults 18 and older. Appointments must be made in advance by calling the clinics and asking for the "Delta World AIDS Day" appointment.