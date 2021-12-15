Cancer struggle forcing Wimberly to retire as school's band director

Allen Wimberly conducted his final concert with the Watson Chapel High School band on Monday night.

He spent 11 years in the district teaching students as early as sixth grade how to make music and directing award-winning performances.

"He really takes pride in his band and his shows on how he teaches," senior tubist Pascha West said.

But for the last five years, he's also taken on a fight against cancer.

"My God and I are winning the battle," Wimberly, 59, said Tuesday. "But about a year ago, I was diagnosed with 15 tumors in my lungs. This all started in 2016 with breast cancer, and I had that removed. It has metastasized a couple of times. It was in my lungs, 15 times. But through the grace of God and prayer and treatments, there are only five tumors in there and they are shrinking. So, God is good."

The fight, however, has taken a toll on Wimberly, leading him to retire from the district, effective Friday. On Tuesday, he shared with his students how proud he was of their performance and how much they would be missed.

"I just physically can't do the long days anymore," Wimberly said. "And I physically can't get on the field and hoot and holler, which I love to do with the kids. They need somebody who can get out there and physically do the job."

The Watson Chapel School District hired LeManuel Williams as its new high school band director and Samuel Turner as the junior high band director.

But the students understood how much Wimberly meant to Wildcat music.

"He's a very funny guy," junior tubist Keiren Minter said. "He's nice at times, but he does get frustrated at times. All in all, he's a great band director, and I feel like he deserves a break."

That passion, West said, comes from caring so much about his students.

West described the time Wimberly switched her from one instrument to another two weeks before a concert.

"In sixth grade I was a trumpet player, but I had to switch to a tuba because I wasn't able to get the high notes on a trumpet," she recalled. "He made it easier for me to transition because it's real hard going from a treble clef to a bass clef. Our previous director and Mr. Wimberly, they sat down and made sure I knew my music."

Wimberly's retirement closes a 34-year teaching career that began in three Jackson County school districts at the same time – Tuckerman, Swifton and Grubbs.

"Back then in the '80s, when the Clintons were here, they're the ones that started: 'All schools must have instrumental music.' So, that's how I started my career," Wimberly said.

The North Little Rock Ole Main High School graduate then took his talents to Fouke in southwest Arkansas, Gurdon and Queen City, Texas, before returning to Gurdon for 12 more years because he liked his native state better.

"I'm trying to be humble here, but I had the best small-school band in the state of Arkansas," Wimberly said of his days in Gurdon. "We won the Governor's Cup about four times in a row."

The Governor's Cup was an annual band competition in Beebe.

"My fondest memory of teaching was when Mike Huckabee was there," Wimberly said. "They had given all the awards and stuff, and my school band at Gurdon received every honor you could get. He literally took the microphone, pointed it to the audience and said, 'And the Governor's Cup award goes to ...' -- and there's 3,000 people out there that said, 'Gurdon.' I'm trying not to tear up, but that was a great day, when you absolutely dominated."

Following a short stint at Camden Fairview, Wimberly arrived at Watson Chapel in 2010, where his bands won best-in-class in a competition at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, where he would finish his master's degree in 2017. He earned his bachelor's at Henderson State University.

"My very first year, we got a sweepstakes, and in 11 years here, we were a sweepstakes band seven times, so that's a big honor," Wimberly said. "That means you're well-rounded in marching, playing, concert music and sightreading."

Wimberly is also well-rounded as a professional saxophonist with experience on back-up bands for Robert Goulet, Sammy Davis Jr., Jim Nabors and Barbara Eden.

"Some of these gigs came from horse racing season in Hot Springs," Wimberly said. "I was a college student and a good musician, and I got hired to play at a band to back up these stars and stuff like that."

Wimberly also played at Hot Springs theme park Magic Springs and with the band High Society at the Pine Bluff Country Club. He's even recorded tracks for ESPN's "The Fishin' Hole."

Garry Henson, the outgoing Watson Chapel Junior High band teacher and high school assistant, said Wimberly has made him a better director.

"The kids really enjoy him," Henson said. "We went to a couple of marching band competitions and did well, brought home top grades. That's what it's all about, teaching these kids and getting them to do what they're supposed to do when they're supposed to do it. All of that makes better people out of them."

The last two years, Wimberly said, has been affected by covid-19.

"When I first came here, I had 68 kids in the band," he said. "I had between 60 and 40 most of the years. But when covid came around, a lot of the parents took their kids out of band. They didn't want them blowing and the air going out. They were scared of the spit and all that kind of stuff."

His wife Bonnie, an elementary teacher, is also retiring. The two have been married since July 23, 1988.

"When we get to Jan. 3, she and I are going to get together and have hot cocoa, hold hands and watch Netflix," Wimberly said. "My body needs to rest. It's just physically too hard for me. By the end of 5:30 of the day, it's too hard for me. I'm spent. I'm done. It's hard for me to keep going. Last night, that was tough on me, but we did OK. The band did well."