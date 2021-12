Since the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban over the summer, thousands of Afghan refugees have arrived in the United States. More than 60 are now in Arkansas. In this episode, Khalid Ahmadzai, an immigrant from Afghanistan who works for refugee resettlement agency Canopy Northwest Arkansas, discusses the efforts to help evacuees arrive in the state.

